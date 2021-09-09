Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.55% by 2030 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals demand stood at 12.245 Million Tonnes in 2020 and is forecast to reach 17.7 Million Tonnes by 2030, growing at a healthy CAGR of 3.55% until 2030.

According to ChemAnalyst report, “Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030”. Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market witnessed a demand of 12.24 million tons in 2020 and is expected to reach 17.7 million tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.55% over the forecast period. Global market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals is anticipated to expand in the upcoming years owing to the rising awareness towards hygiene, clean water coupled with the government regulations towards processing of water treatment.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals are the chemicals that are employed for the treatment of Wastewater from households or industries to remove pollutants, contaminants, and other organic compounds from it so that it can be reintroduced safely into the environment. There are several processes used by the Water Treatment plants including biological and chemical processes. Chemical processes use several chemicals to treat water changing its physical as well as chemical properties for further applications. Water Treatment chemicals exhibit properties such as cleaning, disinfecting, pH adjustment, etc. and are used for numerous applications such as boiler water treatment, membrane water treatment and cooling water treatment.

Read Full Report Here: https://www.chemanalyst.com/industry-report/water-and-wastewater-treatment-chemicals-market-569

On the basis of type of their application, Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals are segmented into biocide, coagulant and flocculant, corrosion and scale inhibitor, pH adjuster, and others. Among these coagulant and Flocculants holds the major share owing to their utilization in sedimentation process and these are added to remove majority of the suspended particles from the Wastewater while its treatment. Biocide is used to prevent microbial growth, and contamination. Corrosion Inhibitors are the chemicals react with metallic surface and protect them by forming a film similarly, scale inhibitors are used to prevent scaling and fouling. pH adjusters are being employed specially to municipal water, to adjust the pH of water to prevent corrosion of pipes and dissolution of lead into water supplies.

As water is a basic need for any industry as well as household therefore, needed to be recycled for releasing into environment or for further utilization. Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market is segmented into major end-use industries such as oil and gas, mining, municipal, pulp and paper, chemical and fertilizer, pharmaceutical, textile, and food and beverage. Oil and Gas is the major end use sector for these chemicals followed by Municipality. Water scarcity around the world both for drinking as well as for industrial applications along with the increasing awareness about the importance of water treatment is expected to drive the demand for water and Wastewater treatment chemicals for the forecast period.

Read Free Request Sample: https://www.chemanalyst.com/ChemAnalyst/RequestForm

Despite the economic crisis due to the spread of covid-19 in the first half of 2020, there was a negligible impact on Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market. Moreover, a trajectory rise in the demand for these chemicals is witnessed due to rising concern for hygiene and clean and safe water amid the covid pandemic. However, there was slight dip in the demand from the oil and gas sector in the half of 2020 due to halt in their function. However, after the relaxation and resumption in the Oil and Gas extraction and refining projects its demand from this segment was recovered back. Owing to its never-ending demand from industrial sector the market for these chemicals is anticipated to rise with full potential in the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia Pacific accounted for the major demand share in the market for Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in 2020 and expected to grow over the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, growing population coupled with the increasing government initiatives to treat industrial Wastewater effluents, river cleaning efforts and proper sanitization to reduce the risk to the public health and environment are likely to fuel the market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals.

North America and Europe are also expected to witness a significant growth in the demand for Water Treatment Chemicals over the predicted period due to the presence of large-scale Water Treatment Plants along with several ongoing sanitation projects.

Middle east Asia is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period due to the lack of water resources. Scarcity of water leads to the effective reutilization of the Wastewater, hence impels the demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in the forecast years.

According to ChemAnalyst report, “Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030”, Some of the major players operating in Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market include Kemira Oyj, Thermax Ltd, ION EXCHANGE (I) Ltd, GE Water & Process Technologies, BASF-SE, Dorf Ketal, Chembond India Ltd, SNF Floerger, duPont de Nemours and Company, Goldcrest, Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Co., Ltd., Shandong XinTai Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd.

“Growing population, urbanization and rapid industrialization resulted into global water scarcity coupled with the rising water contamination. These factors lead to installation of more water and Wastewater treatment plants that directly positively influence the market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals in the forecast period. Owing to the never-ending demand of these chemicals globally, their market is expected to propel at a significant rate in the upcoming years.” At this, it is extremely important to keep an eye which region will grab the biggest market share in the upcoming years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm promoting ChemAnalyst.

Browse Related Report:

Global Antiscalants Market – Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, Type, End-Use, Sales Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030.

https://www.chemanalyst.com/industry-report/antiscalants-market-95

Oilfield Chemicals Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030

https://www.chemanalyst.com/industry-report/oilfield-chemicals-market-549

About Us

ChemAnalyst is a ‘one stop’ digital platform that offers comprehensive market intelligence data and in-depth analysis of the Indian chemical and petrochemical industry. ChemAnalyst’s team of 100+ analysts are engaged in tracking chemical prices daily, production capacity, demand and supply outlook, manufacturing plant locations, foreign trade data and news/deals for more than 400 major chemicals produced in India. ChemAnalyst is promoted by TechSci Research which is an award winning research based management consulting firm providing market research and advisory solutions to the customers worldwide, spanning a range of industries including Chemicals & Material, Automotive, Consumer & Retail, ICT, Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, Water and Waste Management, BFSI and more.

Contact Us:

Nilesh Vishwakarma

B-44 Sector-57 Noida,

National Capital Region

Tel: 0120-4523948

Mob: +91-8882336899

Email: info@chemanalyst.com

Website: https://www.chemanalyst.com/