Peelable Seal Resin Market | Major players are Lyondell Basell Industries Ltd, Arkema Functional Polymers, Dupont Packaging & Industrial Polymers, Mitsubishi Chemicals Peelable Seal Resin Market grew at a promising rate in the past few years and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% by forecast period 2030.

According to ChemAnalyst report, “Peelable Seal Resin Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030”. Peelable Seal Resin market grew at a promising rate in the past few years and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.02% attributed to its wide range of packaging applications including dairy, snacks, hot-fill and retortable lidding and pouches, beverages, microwavable packaging, confectionary, blister packaging, medical packaging, etc.

Peelable Seal Resins are made from one or more polymeric resins providing functional diversity such as controllable heat seal strength for easy peeling and works perfectly with PE, PP, PS, PVC, CPET, Aluminum and Epoxy. These are also processable by blown and cast film and extrusion coating as well as offers steady and sustained performance across a variety of substrates in the peel market. Peelable seal resins are categorized into different grades such as Ethyl Methyl Acrylate (EMA), Polybutene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA). Among these, EMA and Polybutene based peelable seal resins are preferred predominantly. Peelable resins are mostly utilized as sealants in lidding films for containers to preserve packaged products. Hence, the market for Peelable Seal Resins is driven by the Packaging sector as they provide convenience, safety as well as reduced packaging forces and is anticipated to grow at significant rate in the forecast period.

Peelable Seal Resin is also gaining popularity as a substitute to synthetic lacquer coatings as during processing there is a negligible emission of volatile organic compounds. On the basis of end use, Peelable Seal Resin market is segmented into Film to tray, Film to Paperboard, Film to Film, Film to Paper and Film to Foil. Among these, Film to Tray followed by Film to Film accounted for the dominant share in the market. Despite the covid crisis in the first half of 2020, a slight effect was witnessed in the demand of Peelable Seal Resin demand due to the strong demand from packaging industry. Packaging industry observed a significant growth in recent years due to the inclination toward e-commerce as well as rising demand of packed food, consequently driving the global market for Peelable Seal Resins.

Asia Pacific region holds the major share of global Peelable Seal Resins market, owing to the presence of large number of end use industry as well as large consumer base. Additionally, flourishing packaging and consumer goods industries in nations such as India, China, Japan and South Korea are also likely to boost its market in the upcoming years. Regions such as Europe and North America are also expected to witness a significant growth in the forecast period due to large consumption of packed food.

“Being directly linked to Packaging industry that is a constantly growing sector owing to the urbanization, rapid industrialization and changing consumer preferences consequently robust the growth of Peelable Seal Resin industry. Due to its high demand from various end use industries and the smaller number of major players involved in its production there is a huge potential for other manufacturers to invest in its market and therefore anticipated to propel its market in the forecast period.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm promoting ChemAnalyst.

