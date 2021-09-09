Non-Woven Fabrics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.26% by 2030 non-woven fabrics market has shown considerable growth in the historic period and is anticipated to grow at impressive CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period.

According to ChemAnalyst report, “Non-woven Fabrics Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End Use, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030”, non-woven fabrics market has shown considerable growth in the historic period and is anticipated to grow at impressive CAGR of 6.26% during the forecast period. Due to the increasing awareness towards environment-friendly fabrics, the focus on healthy and hygienic products and technological innovation are driving the demand of non-woven fabrics, worldwide.

Nonwoven fabric is a fabric material made from staple fibres (long and short) which are bonded together by chemical, mechanical, heat or solvent treatment. The term, Nonwoven Fabrics is used in the textile industry to denote fabrics thar are neither woven nor knitted. Nonwoven fabrics are made up of raw material fibers in which more than 80% are synthetic. Some of the raw materials that constitute Nonwoven Fabric include polyester and cotton which are available in bulk quantities and at affordable prices in the market. These Fabrics are engineered fabrics that have a limited life or single use. Non-woven Fabrics possess specific properties such as absorbency, washability, liquid repellence, stretch, softness, strength, flame retardancy, cushioning, thermal insulation, etc and can be used as a bacterial barrier. These properties are usually combined in order to create fabrics for specific functions, while achieving a good balance between product use-life and cost. They are able to mimic the texture, appearance and strength of a woven fabric.

On the basis of technology, Non-Woven Fabrics Market can be segregated into spun melt, dry laid and others. Spun melt technology dominates the global market of non-woven fabrics and the trend is likely to continue until 2030. However, Dry Laid segment is expected to surge with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Spun melt polypropylene is extensively used in disposable hygiene products. Gradual rise of disposable non-woven fabrics such as adult incontinence products, female hygiene products, baby diapers and napkin liners has led to the dominance of Polypropylene fiber and Spun melt technology. Increasing demand for geotextiles in roadways and infrastructure construction activities are contributing to the increasing demand of non-woven fabric market through 2030.

In terms of end use, market can be segmented into Disposable Products, Wipes, Geotextiles, Medical/Surgical Products, Filtration Products, Automotive, and Others. The demand of Non-woven fabrics in the Healthcare industry for the production of various products including surgical gowns, aprons, drapes, face mask components, wound dressing etc is expected to boost the Nonwoven fabric market in the upcoming years. Development of the Non-woven industry to manufacture new and better performing products is a major driving factor augmenting the market growth of Nonwoven fabrics. As the new technologies are emerging, it is expected to decline the production costs, thereby making the manufacturing of nonwoven textile commercially feasible. Incorporating nanofiber and high-performance material technologies as alternatives to traditional membranes are emerging which is further creating new opportunities for nonwoven manufacturers. Leading players are expanding their businesses in order to increase their share in the market.

In 2020., World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic as it affected several countries adversely. Leading authorities imposed nationwide lockdown restrictions and released a set of precautionary measures to contain the spread of the virus. Manufacturing units halted their operations, which caused the disruption in the global supply chain. However, sudden surge in demand for PPE like gloves, protective gowns, masks, etc. and mandate to wear a mask by the government are further expected to boost the demand for the non-woven fabrics market, globally.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific region dominates the global Non-Woven Fabrics market and the trend is likely to continue until 2030. The dominance of APAC in the global non-woven fabrics market can be attributed to growing awareness about the benefits of non-woven fabrics in the emerging economies, like China and India, which accounts for the majority of the total non-woven fabrics consumption demand, worldwide.

According to ChemAnalyst report, Non-woven fabrics Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, Application, End Use, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030”, Some of the major players operating in global Non-woven fabrics market are Freudenberg Group, E. I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Welspun India Limited, Fiberweb India Limited, AutoTechNonwovens Private Limited, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Suominen Corporation and Others

“Being linked to the downstream application such as Clothing, Auto Industries, Healthcare and home textiles etc, the global Non-woven fabrics Industry has shown a significant growth in the past few years. It is projected that in the upcoming years, India is anticipated to showcase robust market growth and become the world’s fifth biggest consumer market. In addition, growing per capita income worldwide poised a stronger outlook to the country’s Non-woven fabrics demand. The nationwide lockdown and government’s restrictions affected the global supply chain logistics and caused immediate shortage of raw materials which resulted in increased prices of Non-woven fabrics in textile industry. .” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research-based management consulting firm promoting ChemAnalyst worldwide.

