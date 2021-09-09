Industrial Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.35% by 2030 Industrial Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market has shown significant growth in historic period and is anticipated to reach 58.09 million tonnes and achieve a healthy CAGR of 4.35% until 2030

Uprising demand of hydrogen, oxygen and other natural gases in remote areas and lack of gas manufacturing infrastructures is projected to drive the global market of industrial gas pipeline infrastructure in the next ten years.

Industrial Gas Pipelines are usually made up of carbon steel. They are designed in such a way that transportation of gas can be done quickly and efficiently to the areas where the demand of natural gases is high. Some of the pipelines exists above of the ground whereas majority of pipelines are placed underground. It is mandatory for gas pipelines to have a good design in order to get protection from various unknown dangers such as electrochemical corrosion, Leakages, water removal from pipes, mobile mine movements and others. Oil and gas pipelines play a huge role as a mode of transporting many commodities over long distances to end-users or consumers from their sources across the globe.

The demand of natural gases is thoroughly increasing in various sectors including manufacturing, residential, commercial, power generation, chemical and others due to rapid urbanization and expansion of several industries, which is accelerating the demand of Infrastructure Gas Pipelines. Utilization of natural gases and delivering it to remote areas of the country has also accelerated the market growth of Gas Pipeline Infrastructure in recent years. Transfer of natural gases from one location to another using Gas pipelines is safe and cost effective. Measures to strictly stop the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by the government will further augment the demand of gas pipeline infrastructure in upcoming years.

On the basis of type, Industrial Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market is segmented into Hydrogen, Oxygen, Nitrogen, Syn Gas, and Argon. Based on different operations, the global market of Industrial gas pipeline is categorized into Flame Retardants, Water Treatment and Biocides, Hydrogen Bromide Flow Batteries, Mercury Emission Control, Pesticides, Plasma Etching, Pharmaceuticals and others.

In 2020, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, Industrial Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market witnessed fluctuation due to the nationwide lockdowns and restrictions proposed by the leading authorities. However, there was a sudden surge in the demand for medical gases which positively impacted the industrial gas pipeline infrastructure market in the first half of 2020. Rapid urbanization, expansion of industries across the emerging nations and consistent support of the government to improve the gas accessibility are the factors that will accelerate the industrial gas pipeline infrastructure market in the upcoming years.

Region wise, Asia Pacific region holds the largest share of the Industrial Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market due to the high demand of industrial gases including Nitrogen, Hydrogen, Argon, Helium, etc. and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period as well. Moreover, with rapid urbanization and increase in per capita income in major economies like India and China, industrial gas pipeline infrastructure market is expected to witness growth through 2030.

According to ChemAnalyst report, “Industrial Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End Use, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030”, some of the major players operating in Industrial Gas Pipeline Infrastructure market include Air Liquide SA, Linde Group, Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Australian Gas Infrastructure Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Yingde Gases Company Group Limited, Messer Group GmbH, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation HyGear, Hangzhou Hangyang Co.,Ltd., Iwatani Corporation, Air Water Inc., Gulf Cryo, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Shanghai Chinllenge Gases Co., Ltd., Iceblick Ltd. and Others.

“Due to the high demand of natural gases for the residential and commercial manufacturing, the global Industrial Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Industry is anticipated to achieve a healthy CAGR in the forecast period until 2030. Rapid urbanization and expansion of industries are the major factors propelling the demand of Gas Pipeline Infrastructures. Additionally, growing per capita income and high demand of natural gases especially in remote areas in various Countries poised a stronger outlook to the country’s Industrial Gas Pipeline Infrastructure demand. It is predicted that India is going to witness a robust growth. The government restrictions due to the novel corona virus caused immediate shortage of key feedstock chemicals and caused interruptions in the supply chain hence increased the prices of Industrial Gas Pipeline Infrastructure.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research-based management consulting firm promoting ChemAnalyst worldwide.

