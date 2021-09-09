Global Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 6.85% by 2030

According to ChemAnalyst report, “Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, Technology, End Use, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030”, global Tetrahydrofuran market has shown a promising growth in the past five years and is projected to achieve a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period. Growing demand for spandex and paints and coatings coupled with the increasing demand from other end use industries is expected to drive the demand of tetrahydrofuran for the forecast period. Tetrahydrofuran is an organic, volatile, and water-soluble compound, manufactured through several processes such as Reppe process, Davy process, Propylene Oxide process, Butadiene process. Among these processes, the Reppe process leads the global market for tetrahydrofuran due to its industrial viability and low cost.

Get more information: https://www.chemanalyst.com/industry-report/tetrahydrofuran-market-586

Tetrahydrofuran is also used as an intermediate in the manufacturing of PVC, magnetic tapes, adhesives etc. and used as solvent for plastics. Polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG) and solvents are the major applications of THF. PTMEG is used in the manufacturing of spandex and other polyurethanes and there is a high demand of Spandex in the Textile industry whereas polyurethane has wide range of applications like foams, insulation panels, seals, automotive suspension bushings etc. Therefore, major end use industries for Tetrahydrofuran include polymer, textile, chemicals, pharmaceutical, paints and coatings, automotive, construction and others. The growing demand of Tetrahydrofuran in the production of Polyurethanes and PVC are fueling the market for Tetrahydrofuran globally.

Request Sample: https://www.chemanalyst.com/ChemAnalyst/RequestForm

In 2020, COVID-19 outbreak in major global economies caused nationwide lockdowns which had an impact on a number of industries. Construction, Automobile and Textile were among the most affected industries during the pandemic. This had a negative impact on the demand of paints and coatings and spandex which ultimately affects the market for Tetrahydrofuran. However, the growing demand for THF from Asia Pacific and North America is projected to boost its market in the forecast period.

Regionally, Asia Pacific dominates the Global tetrahydrofuran market and holds the largest market share in due to the presence of textile hub in China and India coupled with the rapid growth automotive as well as pharmaceutical sectors in the region. Heavy demand from PTMEG industry is likely to propel the Asia Pacific market for Tetrahydrofuran in the forthcoming years. Moreover, increasing demand for spandex in US and Europe for textile industry is expected to boost the market for Tetrahydrofuran in the region.

According to ChemAnalyst report, Tetrahydrofuran Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, Technology, Application, End Use, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030”, some of the major players operating global tetrahydrofuran market are BASF SE, Ashland, Baren Chemicals Industries, INVISTA, Dairen Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical co. Ltd, LyondellBasell, Sipchem Chemical Industry, Nova Molecular Technologies, BioAmber Inc., and Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

“Due to wide range applications of Tetrahydrofuran and its derivative such as PTMEG, there is a high demand for it in the end use industries including Polymer, Textile, Construction, Automobile, Paints & Coatings, Packaging, Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals which drives the global market for Tetrahydrofuran. China, India and Japan are the key growth regions with sufficiently installed capacities for Tetrahydrofuran in APAC region. Additionally, North America and Europe are also predicted to grow at a significant rate for the forecasted period. With the new competitors emerging across the Asia Pacific Tetrahydrofuran market, players anticipate that there will be sufficient supply demand gaps in future. At this, it is extremely important to keep an eye which region will grab the biggest market share in the upcoming years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm promoting ChemAnalyst.

Browse Related Reports

Global Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC): Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, Type, End Use, Application, Sales Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030.

https://www.chemanalyst.com/industry-report/poly-vinyl-chloride-pvc-market-60

Global Polyurethane (PU) Resin Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Process, Demand & Supply, End Use, Application, Sales Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030.

https://www.chemanalyst.com/industry-report/polyurethane-pu-resin-market-61

About Us

ChemAnalyst is a leading provider of chemical commodity prices in more than 12 countries since from last 4 Years. The company has emerged as a preferred pricing supplier amongst Procurement Managers and Strategy Professionals globally who wants to track near real time prices of chemicals on its interactive dashboard. Unlike most of its competitors such as ICIS, IHS & S&P Platts the company doesn’t believe in delivering prices in PDF reports. The company has developed proprietary algorithm based online subscription platform in which users can track years of historical prices of more than 250 chemical commodities. In addition, since it’s all online, the users cannot just compare prices across multiple countries but also with other commodities and play with the data by generating multiple graphs to find out amazing insights. The users get access to grade wise CIF, CFR & Ex Works prices at multiple ports in each country.

ChemAnalyst also provides market analysis for more than 1000+ chemical commodities such as Production, Demand, Supply, Plant Operating Rate, Imports, Exports, Suppliers, Customers and much more. The company has created online interactive dashboard in which customers can access all this data instantly with a click of a button. The users will not only be able to analyse historical data for past years but will also get to analyse short term and long-term forecasts for coming years. With the access to local field teams, the company can provide high quality reliable market analysis data for more than 20 countries.

ChemAnalyst is a one stop solution for all the data related needs. We at ChemAnalyst are committed to assist customers worldwide with their data and insights needs using our comprehensive online platform.

For more information, please visit us at www.chemanalyst.com

Contact Us:

Nilesh Vishwakarma

B-44 Sector-57 Noida,

National Capital Region

Tel: 0120-4523948

Mob: +91-8882336899

Email: info@chemanalyst.com