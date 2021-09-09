Food Additives Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.75% by 2030 Food Additives market has shown considerable growth in historic period and is anticipated to achieve an impressive CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period until 2030.

According to ChemAnalyst report, “Food Additives Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End Use, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030”, Global Food Additives market has shown considerable growth in historic period and is anticipated to achieve an impressive CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period until 2030. Growing demand of Food Additives due to its properties like lowering contamination, appearance and appeal, and overall food safety. The manufacturing of Food Additives is highly associated with safety standards on human health before they can be used which further enhances the compliance standards.

Food Additives are basically the chemicals that are added in food materials in order to preserve or enhance their texture, safety, flavor and appearance. Additives that are added in food products include Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Nitrite, Artificial sweeteners, Artificial food coloring and others. On the basis of requirement, Food Additives are classified into different types such as Antioxidants to prevent food from going rancid; Emulsifiers to stop the fats from clotting together; Food acid to main the level of acid in the food; Anti-caking agents to stop the food materials from getting lumps; Hydrocolloids to enhance the quality and shelf life of food. Due to their property strengthening capabilities, food additives find its application in a variety of food products including bakery and confectionary, beverages, spices, condiments, dairy and frozen desserts, sauces and dressing etc.

Consumers widely used Food Additives in order to maintain the freshness and safety while increasing the affordability. They are also used in the pharmaceutical industry for safety and shelf-life purposes. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), majority of the Food Additives are approved safe for the human consumption. Rapid civilization is increasing the demand of ready to eat and packed food which will further propel the demand of food additives in the upcoming years. Increasing requirements of food additives from food industries, end-consumers and regulators is expected to boost the global food Additives market. Demand for high nutrient and good flavor food products due to change in consumer taste and preference is driving the demand of Food Additives. As the awareness against harmful bacteria that can have an impact on the human health and about different flavors present in the market is coming into light, It is further leading to the gradual increase in the demand of Food Additives. The development in the Food and beverage industry is going to accelerate the global market of Food Additives. The demand of natural Food Additives from consumers due to detrimental effects of manufactured food on health is likely to positively influence the Food Additives market. Many key end-user industries are merging with different companies with strong R&D department and in order to enhance the market footprint by improving the product portfolio and keeping customer preference in mind. Cargill Inc., one of the biggest producer and distributor of Food Ingredients worldwide has acquired Degussa AG to expand its business in food sector during the forecast period.

In 2020, Due to the consequence of COVID-19, Due to nationwide lockdowns and government restrictions by major emerging economies, a large number of industries were impacted. Whereas the Food industry was among the least affected industries during the global crises. The pandemic led to the surge in demand of packaged food and frozen desserts. The demand for food additives during the coronavirus pandemic grew exponentially.

Region wise, Asia Pacific region holds the largest share of the global Food Additives market due to increasing population and food security requirements in emerging countries including India and China. Moreover, growing number of food industries coupled with increasing preference towards packaged food using food additives is another factor augmenting the demand growth in the Asia Pacific region.

According to ChemAnalyst report, Food Additives Market: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, Application, End Use, Distribution Channel, Region, Competition, Trade, Customer & Price Intelligence Market Analysis, 2015-2030”, some of the major players operating in Global Food Additives market BASF, DuPont, Cargill, Ajinomoto, Hansen Holding A/S, Archer Daniels, Adani Wilmer, Midland Company, Kerry Group Plc, Kerry Group, Evonik Industries AG, Tate & Lyle PLC, Novozymes A/S and Others.

“Being linked to the downstream applications in the Food & Beverage industry, the Global Food Additives Industry has shown an impressive growth along with the increasing population and changing in the consumer taste and preference. It is expected that India will become the world’s fifth biggest consumer market during the forecast period. In addition, growing per capita income worldwide poised a stronger outlook to the country’s Food Additives demand. Due to the Pandemic, Nationwide lockdowns around the world had affected the global supply chain logistics and happens to cause immediate shortage of raw materials hence increased the prices of Food Additives. Meanwhile, China serves as the major holder with latest technologies. With new competitors emerging across the Food Additives market, it is extremely important to keep an eye on which region will grab the biggest market shareduring the forecast period.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research-based management consulting firm promoting ChemAnalyst worldwide.