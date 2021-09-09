Dimethyl Sulphate (DMS) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.35% by 2030 Dimethyl Sulphate market grew at significantly in the past five years and is projected to achieve a CAGR of 4.35% until 2030

According to ChemAnalyst report, “Dimethyl Sulphate (DMS) Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030”. Global Dimethyl Sulphate market grew at significantly in the past five years and is projected to achieve a CAGR of 4.35% until 2030 owing to its application as an alkylating agent, catalyst, sulfating or sulphonating agent as well as methylating agent in chemical synthesis in industries or for chemical cleavage of DNA in medical laboratories.

Read Full Report Here: https://www.chemanalyst.com/industry-report/dimethyl-sulphate-market-596

Dimethyl sulphate is a colorless dimethyl ester, synthesized by the reaction of Sulphuric acid and methanol. It is an oily flammable liquid with an onion like odor and high toxicity. Dimethyl Sulphate is simply soluble in aromatic solvents, water and alcohol and available in vapor as well as liquid form. DMS has wide range of applications as a chemical intermediate or as a solvent in various industries including dyes, perfumes, agrochemicals, water treatment chemicals, surfactants, fabric softener, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, and others. Rising demand from sectors such as water treatment chemicals and agrochemicals is expected to drive the market for Dimethyl Sulphate during the forecast period. However, associated health hazards and rigorous environmental regulations regarding DMS due to its toxicity are the main restraints in the growth of its market during the forecast period.

Read Free Sample Report Online: https://www.chemanalyst.com/ChemAnalyst/RequestForm

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 across the world had impacted numerous industries due to the imposition of nationwide lockdowns and trade restrictions. Global market for Dimethyl sulphate was not much effected due to Covid-19, there a surge in the demand for Dimethyl Sulphate from Water treatment sector along with pharmaceuticals and surfactants sectors amid pandemics. Additionally, there was negligible impact in the demand of DMS from agrochemicals and personal care in that period. Therefore, there was the rise in the overall demand for dimethyl sulphate during the coronavirus pandemic.

Region wise, Asia Pacific holds the major share for global Dimethyl Sulphate market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a significant pace over the forecast period owing to the industrial growth and the presence of manufacturing hub in the region specially in China and India. Moreover, In Asia Pacific, agriculture sector is blooming with as strong pace thereby, holds the highest market potential for agrochemicals backed by rising population which is consequently fuel DMS market in the forecast years. Additionally, its application as a chemical intermediate in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products is expected to drive its market in the upcoming years.

In Europe and North America, there is huge market for Dimethyl Sulphate owing to its use in Water treatment plants. There are numerous water treatment plants present in the region due to stringent government regulations to recycle waste water which would further augment DMS market over forecast years.

According to ChemAnalyst report, “Dimethyl Sulphate Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030”, Major players for Dimethyl Sulphate globally include Dow Chemical Company, Dupont, BASF, Sigma Aldrich, Caledon Laboratories, Honeywell, Chevron Philips CABB Chemicals, and Others.

“Dimethyl Sulphate is a versatile chemical having numerous applications in several end use industries and its global market has shown a robust growth alongside growing population, urbanization and rapid industrialization. Wastewater treatment is a lucrative segment for Dimethyl Sulphate market. Moreover, increasing demand for the production of consumer goods such as perfumes, dyes, fabric softeners, surfactants and personal care is anticipated to expand its market size in the upcoming years. Owing to its wide range applications in different sectors, global manufacturers of Dimethyl Sulphate, anticipate that there will be sufficient supply demand gaps in future therefore it important to keep the track to grab those opportunities in market” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm promoting ChemAnalyst.

Browse Related Reports

Sulphuric Acid Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, By Manufacturing Process, End-Use Industry, By Raw Material, Regional Demand, 2015-2030.

https://www.chemanalyst.com/industry-report/sulphuric-acid-market-604

Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030

https://www.chemanalyst.com/industry-report/water-and-wastewater-treatment-chemicals-market-569

About Us

ChemAnalyst is a leading provider of chemical commodity prices in more than 12 countries since from last 4 Years. The company has emerged as a preferred pricing supplier amongst Procurement Managers and Strategy Professionals globally who wants to track near real time prices of chemicals on its interactive dashboard. Unlike most of its competitors such as ICIS, IHS & S&P Platts the company doesn’t believe in delivering prices in PDF reports. The company has developed proprietary algorithm based online subscription platform in which users can track years of historical prices of more than 250 chemical commodities. In addition, since it’s all online, the users cannot just compare prices across multiple countries but also with other commodities and play with the data by generating multiple graphs to find out amazing insights. The users get access to grade wise CIF, CFR & Ex Works prices at multiple ports in each country.

ChemAnalyst also provides market analysis for more than 1000+ chemical commodities such as Production, Demand, Supply, Plant Operating Rate, Imports, Exports, Suppliers, Customers and much more. The company has created online interactive dashboard in which customers can access all this data instantly with a click of a button. The users will not only be able to analyse historical data for past years but will also get to analyse short term and long-term forecasts for coming years. With the access to local field teams, the company can provide high quality reliable market analysis data for more than 20 countries.

ChemAnalyst is a one stop solution for all the data related needs. We at ChemAnalyst are committed to assist customers worldwide with their data and insights needs using our comprehensive online platform.

For more information, please visit us at www.chemanalyst.com

Contact Us:

Nilesh Vishwakarma

B-44 Sector-57 Noida,

National Capital Region

Tel: 0120-4523948

Mob: +91-8882336899

Email: info@chemanalyst.com