22 km long oil spill found in the Gulf of Mexico after the passage of hurricane ‘Ida’

22 km long oil spill found in the Gulf of Mexico after the passage of hurricane ‘Ida’

According to The New York Times, which quotes a United States Coast Guard lieutenant, the spill comes from a disused pipeline of the company ‘Talos Energy Inc.’. The company denied in a statement that the spill came from its facilities.