Cuban vaccines Abdala and Soberana are not authorized by WHO: PAHO; Cuba announces that it will apply it to minors

Cuba will begin vaccinating adolescents against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus this week; All children between the ages of two and 18 will receive at least two doses of the Sovereign-2 vaccine developed in Cuba as of September 3.