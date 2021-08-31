Taliban want to maintain diplomatic ties with US, spokesman says – 08/31/21 – World

After the United States completed its plan to evacuate troops in Afghanistan, a spokesperson for the Taliban, who now effectively control the country, held a press conference on Tuesday (31) at Kabul airport, a scenario of tension in recent weeks during the American withdrawal process and attempted flight from the country by both Afghans and foreigners.

The main spokesperson for the Taliban congratulated all Afghans on the complete withdrawal of American troops from the country after twenty years of military occupation.

“Congratulations to Afghanistan. This victory belongs to all of us,” Zabihullah Mujahid said at the press conference at Kabul airport, which until a few hours earlier was controlled by US forces.

“We want to have good relations with the United States and with the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with everyone, ”he added.

The “defeat of the United States is a great lesson for other invaders and for our future generations,” Mujahid said.

