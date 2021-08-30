United States ends withdrawal from Afghanistan and 20 years of occupation of Afghanistan – 08/30/2021 – world

The United States completed the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on Monday afternoon (30 GMT), ending the country’s longest war.

More than 122,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul since August 14, the day before the takeover by the fundamentalist group Taliban, which was overthrown in the 2001 US invasion.

The withdrawal deadline proposed by US President Joe Biden was Tuesday (31). Biden faces strong pressure for an evacuation, deemed disastrous for bringing the Taliban back to power. Criticism increased further after the suicide bombing of the 26th, which left nearly 200 dead.

