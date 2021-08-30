United States ends withdrawal from Afghanistan and 20 years of occupation of Afghanistan – 08/30/2021 – world

Photo of Mark Robinson Mark RobinsonAugust 30, 2021
7

The United States completed the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on Monday afternoon (30 GMT), ending the country’s longest war.

More than 122,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul since August 14, the day before the takeover by the fundamentalist group Taliban, which was overthrown in the 2001 US invasion.

The withdrawal deadline proposed by US President Joe Biden was Tuesday (31). Biden faces strong pressure for an evacuation, deemed disastrous for bringing the Taliban back to power. Criticism increased further after the suicide bombing of the 26th, which left nearly 200 dead.

Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find them here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to receive daily news alerts. Your subscription helps us to do quality, independent journalism. Thank you!

Over 180 reports and analyzes published every day. A team of more than 120 columnists. Professional journalism that oversees government, disseminates useful and inspiring information, counteracts social media intolerance, and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?

sign the sheet

Photo of Mark Robinson Mark RobinsonAugust 30, 2021
7
Photo of Mark Robinson

Mark Robinson

We at KSUSentinel.com provide you with the latest in World, Science, Technology, Healthcare and Business News - non-stop throughout the day and night.

Related Articles

Photo of Remember the highlights of 20 years of US occupation in Afghanistan – 08/30/2021 – World

Remember the highlights of 20 years of US occupation in Afghanistan – 08/30/2021 – World

August 30, 2021
Photo of Biden normalizes old “war on terror” with withdrawal from Afghanistan – 08/30/21 – World

Biden normalizes old “war on terror” with withdrawal from Afghanistan – 08/30/21 – World

August 30, 2021
Photo of Failure, the American exit from Afghanistan does not meet its objective – 08/30/2021 – Yascha Mounk

Failure, the American exit from Afghanistan does not meet its objective – 08/30/2021 – Yascha Mounk

August 30, 2021
Photo of Taliban have changed in 20 years and we must negotiate, says former British minister – 08/30/2021 – Worldwide

Taliban have changed in 20 years and we must negotiate, says former British minister – 08/30/2021 – Worldwide

August 30, 2021
Back to top button