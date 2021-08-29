US warns of new ‘credible threat’ at Afghanistan airport – 08/28/2021 – World

For the third time this week, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a late Saturday warning (28) for U.S. citizens to immediately leave the area of ​​Hamid Karzai International Airport in the capital of Afghanistan, and to avoid going there because of a “specific and credible threat”.

All access gates should be avoided, while the center of concern at the moment is the south gate, the area of ​​the new Interior Ministry and the entrance near the Panjshir gas station.

The first warning of its kind was issued Wednesday (25) in the night, the day before the attack which left nearly 180 dead, including 28 Taliban and 13 American soldiers, as well as more than 200 wounded. The attack was claimed by the Afghan branch of the Islamic State, known as ISIS-Khorasan, a common enemy of the United States and the Taliban. On the night of this Friday (26) the second press release was published.

Earlier this Saturday, US President Joe Biden warned of new threats. “Our commanders have informed me that it is very likely [que haja] an attack in the next 24 hours to 36 hours. I have determined that they are taking all possible measures to prioritize force protection. “

Washington claims to have killed two IS-K members who planned the attack, leaving a third injured. The drone operation took place in the early hours of Saturday, local time, in Nangahar province, near the Pakistani border, and the US president has promised further action.

“This attack was not the last. We will continue to hunt down anyone involved in this heinous attack and make them pay, ”the Democrat said. This Saturday, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, condemned the US operation in what he called a “clear attack on Afghan territory”.

After the Kabul airport attack, the crowd trying to access the passenger terminal dissipated. This Saturday, the roads leading to the airport were blocked, almost all the doors were closed and few people could access them. Small groups that can still embark are subject to a rigorous verification process, due to the risk of further attacks.

In a start of an alliance that until then seemed improbable, the US government said it was waiting for the collaboration of the Taliban for the safe removal of the citizens. According to Biden, as of Saturday, 117,000 people had been evacuated from Afghanistan by the United States.