Western coverage wakes up for Chinese fight against Big Techs, model for USA and Europe – 08/27/2021 – Nelson de Sá

By closing the week overnight, China racked up ‘kudos’ in Western economic coverage for one of its most questioned programs so far, for cornering tech giants like Alibaba of Jack Ma and reduced its hegemony.

Germany’s Handelsblatt came in first, noting that “China is limiting the power of big tech – and doing a lot of surprisingly right things.”

In short, considers the main German economic newspaper, “with their unbridled data capitalism, large technology companies do not only endanger competition, they turn into political risk”.

And China, “while Europe and the United States still struggle to regulate Internet platforms, almost every day publishes stricter rules for the tech sector, aimed at combating unfair competition and monopolies.”

The other praise came from the American Bloomberg (reproduction above), just after and with a very similar vision, under the title “China foresees the control of technological algorithms that the United States can only dream of” .

In short, now, “regulators are looking to implement sweeping rules on the algorithms that tech companies use to recommend videos and other content, claiming authority over internet services that governments and states alike. -United find it difficult to regulate “.

With three dozen proposals (already issued by Stanford), the new front aims to contain practices which, for example, “encourage dependence or heavy consumption” or which affect the economic order, by giants like Bytedance or Tencent.

The stake for Bloomberg, as for the Handelsblatt, is the contrast with the weakness displayed by Western governments in the face of the increased power of Big Techs in the pandemic.

“While the US government has had limited success in forcing changes, the Chinese government has implemented a series of tough measures this year against monopoly practices and unfair competition,” he wrote.

More importantly, regulators are now turning to “tech industry algorithms that are at the center of political controversy around the world,” including Facebook and Google, accused of exacerbating “polarization and violence.”

So many “congratulations” are perhaps the result of the week when the American and European governments proved particularly fragile, in Afghanistan which they occupied for 20 years.

But now is the right time for a China, at least for some of its media, which has started to threaten further isolation from Western financial news that is accelerating the pace of the Cold War, through headlines like Wall Street. Newspaper. .

Guancha, who is owned by highly revered Chinese tech investor in the West, Eric X. Li, even published a text last month that names tycoon Rupert Murdoch, owner of the WSJ and part of the Australian and British media, as ” the man behind global anti-China public opinion ”.

He blamed the campaigns against Beijing, waged over the years in its newspapers and channels in Australia, for the separation of the two countries, now in open trade war.

This week, Guancha took it a step further and highlighted the transcript of a lecture by Wang Hui, an influential scholar and professor at Tsinghua University, saying that the Chinese public debate is too heavily influenced by the United States.

That it must not accept “without reflecting” the premises popularized by “the media and even Western academia”, including the alleged inevitable Sino-American confrontation, which exacerbates Chinese nationalism.

He advocated to stop “looking at yourself through the prism of the West”.

