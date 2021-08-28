US attacks Afghanistan after attack, kills Islamic State operative – 08/27/21 – World

The United States Central Command announced on Friday (27) that it had carried out a drone attack against Islamic State in the Afghan province of Nangahar in response to the group’s terrorist attack at Kabul airport the day before.

The airstrike fulfills a promise made by President Joe Biden shortly after Thursday’s attack (26), which left nearly 200 dead. “The first indications are that we have killed the target. We are not aware of any civilian casualties,” the military command said in a statement.

According to the government, ISIS operative Mosto was involved in the terrorist attack.

Just before news of the attack was announced, the US Embassy in Kabul, the Afghan capital, again ordered US citizens to avoid Hamid Karzai International Airport. The fear is that the site is the scene of further attacks by ISIS as part of the evacuation efforts.

In the released statement, the embassy says there are still security threats and urges citizens to immediately exit the north, east and Abbey Gate. Even after the attack, crowds continue to try to access the airport and, according to the Pentagon, 5,400 people remain inside, waiting for places for humanitarian flights.