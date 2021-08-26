Leaders condemn attacks in Afghanistan; see international repercussion – 08/26/2021 – World

International leaders have expressed concern about security in Afghanistan and the country’s fragility, which was compounded on Thursday (26) after two suicide bombings promoted by ISIS Kohrasan killed more than 70 people at the airport in the capital, Kabul.

The terminal, secured by some 5,000 American troops, has been the scene of confusion since the Taliban’s return to power. Crowds are swarming the area trying to seek vacancies on rescue flights for Western and Afghan citizens who have collaborated with the occupation for the past 20 years.

In addition to showing solidarity with the Afghan people, the international community has stressed the need to monitor the situation and evacuate as many people as possible. The deadline for the withdrawal of US troops from the country is August 31.

See some highlights of the repercussions of the attacks.

I strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack of today [quinta]. The episode highlights the volatility of the situation in the territory of Afghanistan, but it also reinforces our resolve to continue helping the Afghan people across the country.

?

Germany will continue to help those who wish to leave Afghanistan. The terrorists were apparently targeting people at the airport gates who wanted to leave. It is a despicable attack, in a situation that was already very tense.

?

France stands in solidarity with the families of the victims of the Kabul attacks. Those who lead the evacuation operations are heroes. We will complete these operations and continue our long-term action to protect Afghans in danger.

?

I strongly condemn the barbaric terrorist attack in Kabul, which is now one of the restrictions on which we operate. But our evacuation effort continues, with more than 12,000 people evacuated to date.

?

We mourn the loss of all innocent lives and join with all Americans in grieving the deaths of servicemen. Since the end of July, more than 100,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan. Congress remains deeply concerned about the security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

?

We strongly condemn the terrorist attacks in Kabul. We will continue to work with our partners to support Afghans and resettle refugees in Canada.

?

Spain vehemently condemns attack today [quinta] at Kabul airport. Our sincere solidarity with the victims. The international community stands alongside the Afghan people, guaranteeing their rights and dignity. We are working to evacuate as many people as possible.

?

Ensuring a safe passage to the airport remains a vital task. We must ensure that the current instability does not lead to a resurgence of terrorism.

