Spain has announced that the entry of fully vaccinated Brazilians is allowed into the country from this Tuesday (24), without the need to quarantine. Pfizer, AstraZeneca (including Covishield, produced in India), Janssen and Coronavac vaccines will be accepted, with at least 14 days after the second application or single dose. Read more (23/08/2021 – 10:30 p.m.)