According to the study, women scientists only occupy 2% of management positions in Brazil – 08/20/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

A survey by the British Council, a not-for-profit organization in the United Kingdom, shows that women hold only 2% of political leadership positions in science and technology in Brazil, despite the majority among undergraduate and postgraduate students. The study, based on data from CNPq and Inep, still shows that they represent 51% of the authors of scientific publications.

unequal

The company also found that white women make up 59% of all scholarship recipients, while black women make up only 26.8% of the total. The full survey will be released on Monday (23) during the British Council, CNPq and Portia Gender Summit event.

FAMOUS ON NETWORKS

with BRUNO B. SORAGGI, BIANKA VIEIRA and VICTORIA AZEVEDO

