US police investigate suspected Library of Congress bomb, clear buildings – 08/19/2021 – World

Capitol Police, the seat of the United States Legislative Assembly in Washington, are investigating a suspected bomb near the Library of Congress, one of the largest in the world, which is just over two miles from the White House.

According to the Associated Press news agency, it is suspected that there is an explosive device in a truck near the library, one of the largest in the world. Buildings in the area were evacuated. The congress is on vacation, but the region receives a large number of tourists.

Capitol Police urged residents of Washington to avoid the area.

