Afghan president who fled the Taliban goes into exile in Abu Dhabi – 08/18/2021 – world

Photo of Mark Robinson Mark RobinsonAugust 18, 2021
0

Self-exiled from Afghanistan since the Taliban military offensive took the capital Kabul on Sunday (15), the fate of President Ashraf Ghani has been revealed: he is in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with his family, he declared Wednesday (18) the country of the Persian Gulf.

“The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirms that the country has hosted President Ashraf Ghani and his family on humanitarian grounds,” the agency said in a statement.

Ashraf Ghani, 72, has ruled the country since 2014, and fled the country when the Taliban surrounded the capital, even before the fundamentalist group invaded the city.

The rebels’ record is not favorable to Ghani. The first time it took power, in 1996, after winning a civil war, the Taliban kidnapped former President Mohammad Najibullah, linked to the Soviets who occupied the country in the 1980s, cut its members off and dragged his corpse attached to a truck through the streets of the capital.

This time, the Taliban are trying to convey an image of moderation and claim that they will not commit the atrocities of the past.

Photo of Mark Robinson Mark RobinsonAugust 18, 2021
0
Photo of Mark Robinson

Mark Robinson

We at KSUSentinel.com provide you with the latest in World, Science, Technology, Healthcare and Business News - non-stop throughout the day and night.

Related Articles

Photo of Moderate for foreign consumption, the Taliban begin to put in place a new government – 08/18/2021 – Worldwide

Moderate for foreign consumption, the Taliban begin to put in place a new government – 08/18/2021 – Worldwide

August 18, 2021
Photo of Scientists Study “Biome” of Houses in São Paulo – Aug 18, 2021 – Science

Scientists Study “Biome” of Houses in São Paulo – Aug 18, 2021 – Science

August 18, 2021
Photo of “In the long run, we will all be dead”; maybe earlier – 08/18/2021 – Latinoamérica21

“In the long run, we will all be dead”; maybe earlier – 08/18/2021 – Latinoamérica21

August 18, 2021
Photo of Crisis continues at Kabul airport, 17 Afghans injured in confusion – 08/18/2021 – World

Crisis continues at Kabul airport, 17 Afghans injured in confusion – 08/18/2021 – World

August 18, 2021
Back to top button