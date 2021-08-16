Prince Harry returns to UK to record Netflix series – 8/16/2021 – Celebrities

São Paulo

Prince Harry, 36, is due to travel to the UK “with a film crew” later this year to shoot his new Netflix documentary about the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded military veterans, mutilated or sick. .

According to a source at the Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK for the documentary in November, to visit a military base before meeting 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our understanding is that the Duke of Sussex will be accompanied by a small film crew to allow audiences to see the hard work involved in planning these games,” the source said. Earlier this year, Harry announced that he was preparing a series that will see competitors from all over the world train for the Games in The Hague, called “Heart of Invictus”.

Currently, the prince lives in a mansion worth US $ 14 million, or roughly R $ 73 million, in Santa Barbara, USA. “Imagine him showing up outside Buckingham Palace with a film crew?” Royal expert Russell Myers said in an interview with Christine Lampard.

“Are we pouring Harry back with a film crew outside the palace? You never know. Nothing is off limits with Harry,” Myers added. Sources say the Duke is taking a film crew hired by Archewell Productions to visit attendees at Stanford Hall, the Army’s rehabilitation center for wounded soldiers.

Then he would visit his grandmother before returning to California. Myers said, “he obviously signed a big deal with Netflix.” The documentary is part of a £ 100million deal, worth around R $ 730million, signed with the streaming platform.

“Heart of Invictus” will be directed by Olando von Einsiedel. Another source said Harry “will want to make sure we are ready as the last few games have been called off due to Covid.” “We hope that the situation in April next year will allow the matches to go as planned in the Netherlands,” he added.

Speaking on the series, Prince will also be executive producer and said that “since the first Invictus Games in 2014, we have known that each competitor will contribute in their own way to a patchwork of resilience, determination and determination”.

As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, partnering with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead or more proud of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, potential human and continuous service “, finished.

Harry, boss of Unbeaten Games, previously explained the activities of Netflix and Spotify in the Oprah Winfrey interview, stating: “My family literally cut me off financially and I had to pay for security for us. . “