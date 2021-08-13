Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala attends free leadership and resilience course – 08/13/2021 – Worldwide

The 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Malala Yousafzai, will participate in the “Certification in Leadership, Learning Capacity and Resilience” course, offered by PUCRS (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio Grande do Sul) and UOL EdTech.

Free and online, classes take place on August 23 and 25, and the Pakistani activist’s participation will be on day one. In a talk show format with translation, it will discuss the importance of education for professional and personal development.

At age 12, under a pseudonym, Malala wrote for the BBC about life under the Taliban in Pakistan. In 2012, at age 14, she survived a gunshot wound to the head by a sniper from an Islamic fundamentalist group for campaigning against the regime’s attempts to deny women’s education.

Now a graduate of the University of Oxford (England), she has become one of the world’s leading activists for women’s education.

“Education can really transform an individual’s life,” says the 24-year-old activist. “And when it comes to the lives of girls, the impact of education is huge, especially if you live in a patriarchal society, where you face misogyny, where opportunities are limited only because of their gender.

For PUCRS Continuing Education Director, Renata Bernardon, the presence of the Pakistani “will be a very opportune moment for us to debate social transformations based on education, such as democratization and a greater reach of education ”.

In addition to the activist, registrants will be able to choose with whom they will have the second course, on the 25th, between the historian Leandro Karnal, who will address the theme “Learning for personal and professional development”, and the businessman. Flávio Augusto, who will speak on “Leadership, capacity to learn and entrepreneurship”.

According to Alex Augusto, executive director of UOL EdTech, the course brings relevant names to present new content. “Our goal is to provide the best technology so that the learning process is efficient and the experience is transformed, both in Brazil and in the rest of the world.”

All participants will receive a certificate from PUCRS. Applications can be submitted until August 22 via the website.