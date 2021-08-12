TV series explores Clinton case with intern in 1990s – 08/12/2021 – Worldwide

In the wake of the sex scandal that hit the United States this week with the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after allegations of sexual harassment, another notorious episode of the genre is coming back up for debate with the launch of the series “Impeachment: American Crime Story “.

The third season revolves around the affair between former US President Bill Clinton (1993-2001) and former intern Monica Lewinsky, producer of the series. The relationship between the two came to light in early 1998, and in the same year Lewisnky testified in which he said he met the President at least ten times, mostly in the Oval Office.

Clinton initially denied having “sex” with the intern in a videotaped court statement in a sexual abuse lawsuit by Paula Jones against the former governor of Arkans.

Later, the then president admitted to having had an inappropriate relationship. In a documentary released last year, he justified their relationship as something he did “to cope with [sua] anxiety for years. In the film, his wife to date, Hillary, said she felt “devastated and hurt in such a personal way.”

The relationship with the intern also led to impeachment proceedings – the president was accused of lying under oath about the case. The House of Representatives approved the impeachment, but Clinton was acquitted in the Senate and remained until the end of his term in 2001.

According to the synopsis released by the FX Network, the story will be told from the perspective of the women involved. In addition to Lewinsky, played by Beanie Feldstein, Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford) were key players in the affair.

Tripp was a friend of the intern and recorded the conversations and convinced her to keep a blue dress stained with the president’s semen. She turned over the tapes and forwarded the outfit information to the prosecutor investigating Clinton for corruption and sexual harassment.

Jones, meanwhile, sued the former president after being taken away by a police officer during an event in 1991 in the Democrat’s hotel room, who proposed sex and exposed his genitals.

The role of Clinton in the series, which also adapts Jeffrey Toobin’s book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President”, goes to Clive Owen. Directed by Michael Uppendahl, the first episode will air on September 7 in the United States.

Over the course of the other two seasons, “American Crime Story” covered the stories of OJ Simpson, a former athlete and actor who was acquitted in 1995 for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown, and a friend of his, and then sentenced to death. civil. for the families of the victims and for the murder of Gianni Versace.