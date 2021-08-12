Biden’s withdrawal is a humiliation for the West, according to the German FAZ – 12/08/2021 – Nelson de Sá

The New York Times found another point to make, no less embarrassing: “The United States asks the Taliban to spare their embassy in the fight for Kabul.”

But the news was different. In the Washington Post, “United States sends thousands of troops to help embassy officials leave.” And in the Financial Times, “The United States is sending troops to evacuate embassy staff in Afghanistan.

And that was the headline of the main German newspaper, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, which summarized the impact of the disaster, for the image of the USA in the rest of the planet, with the statement “Biden Withdrawal: World Without Police in the world ”, on the video of“ the abandoned US military base at Bagram. ”Just below:

“The withdrawal from Afghanistan is a humiliation for the West – and a turning point for international politics.”

THE UNITED KINGDOM BLAME US TOO

The British state-run BBC warned that, as usual, “British soldiers are also being sent to save the British as the Taliban advance.” In the London Guardian, “the United States deserves a large part of the blame for the military disaster.”

