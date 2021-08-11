What does marriage have to do with logarithms?

Photo of Editor EditorAugust 11, 2021
0

When the king announces that he is looking for a bridegroom for his daughter, N suitors are introduced. Of course, the princess makes the selection on the basis of discussions with the candidates. In order not to discriminate, the order of the interviews is drawn. After each interview, the princess can place the candidate among all those she has spoken to, but she does not yet know anything about the others. Continue reading (08/10/2021 – 11:15 p.m.)

Photo of Editor EditorAugust 11, 2021
0
Photo of Editor

Editor

We at KSUSentinel.com provide you with the latest in World, Science, Technology, Healthcare and Business News - non-stop throughout the day and night.

Related Articles

Photo of Thousands take to streets against Thai government, protests end in clash – 08/10/2021 – World

Thousands take to streets against Thai government, protests end in clash – 08/10/2021 – World

August 11, 2021
Photo of After attacks on Argentina, Bolsonaro tells ambassador there is nothing but rivalry in football – 08/10/2021 – World

After attacks on Argentina, Bolsonaro tells ambassador there is nothing but rivalry in football – 08/10/2021 – World

August 11, 2021
Photo of To encourage vaccination, Germany will suspend free trials

To encourage vaccination, Germany will suspend free trials

August 10, 2021
Photo of Andrew Cuomo joins other Democrats involved in sex scandals – 08/10/2021 – world

Andrew Cuomo joins other Democrats involved in sex scandals – 08/10/2021 – world

August 10, 2021
Back to top button