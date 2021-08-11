What does marriage have to do with logarithms?

When the king announces that he is looking for a bridegroom for his daughter, N suitors are introduced. Of course, the princess makes the selection on the basis of discussions with the candidates. In order not to discriminate, the order of the interviews is drawn. After each interview, the princess can place the candidate among all those she has spoken to, but she does not yet know anything about the others. Continue reading (08/10/2021 – 11:15 p.m.)