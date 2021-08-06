Mexico take AL ​​lead and seek Venezuela deal – 05/08/2021 – Nelson de Sá

A few days after defending the end of the US embargo on Cuba, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in newspapers such as Proceso and Excelsior, confirmed that the country will host the Venezuelan government’s negotiations with the opposition. The first conversation would take place next week.

The Spanish newspaper El País had already advanced the meeting a few days ago, publishing that it should include representatives of the main opposition groups, led by Henrique Capriles and Leopoldo López-Juan Guaidó.

According to Bloomberg, the talks “aim to end the political impasse before the regional elections in November” in Venezuela. “The aim is to reach an agreement on the conditions and deadlines for holding the vote this year.”

The bloc led by Capriles, more moderate, wants the opposition to decide to register candidates “before the start of negotiations.”

WITH BOLSONARO

On the day of Jair Bolsonaro’s new attack on democracy, the US Embassy posted photos of Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan with the Brazilian president via social media.

Also with General Ministers Braga Netto and Augusto Heleno, emphasizing the “strategic partnership”.

