China promises to provide other countries with 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine this year
China will provide 2 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to other countries around the world later this year, the country’s leader Xi Jinping said, according to state broadcaster CCTV. This is a new move in vaccine diplomacy, in which China and the United States, its main trade rivals, are trying to expand their influence over other countries through vaccination against the disease. Read more (08/06/2021 – 11:44)