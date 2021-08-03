Portuguese wine inspired by space costs R $ 6,200 and has already sold several bottles in Brazil – Ora Pois

Recently launched, the Portuguese wine Jupiter is the first in a collection inspired by space. Each bottle of the drink has a starting price of 1,000 euros (around R $ 6,200) and, according to the producers, several of the 600 units released have been sold to customers in Brazil.

“We have received huge orders from Brazil. We had to make an allocation for the country, ”explains wine consultant Cláudio Martins, of Martins Wine Advisory, one of the creators of the project.

The label is part of the “Wines from another world” project: a collection that each year launches a new wine inspired by the solar system.

There will be nine wines, each with the name of a planet. Although “downgraded” to dwarf planet status by the IAU (International Astronomical Union) in 2006, Pluto will also have a label bearing his name.

Designed by Martins, who has over two decades of experience in the luxury wine market, the collection will bring wines from some of the best wine regions in the world: Bordeaux, Champagne, Priorat, Tuscany, Napa Valley, Moselle, Georgia and the Douro.

Portuguese, he chose to start and end with the wines of his country, which surprised many people in his native country. Although Portuguese wines have an internationally recognized quality, Portuguese labels are also known for their relatively low price.

The region chosen for the first drink in the project also attracts attention, as the Alentejo is sometimes overlooked compared to other regions of Portugal.

“It is a blend of several grape varieties native to the Vidigueira region, ancient grape varieties. We are talking about a wine that has aged four years in an amphora, which is not very common. This gives the freshness and elegance of this wine, ”he believes.

Jupiter wine was produced in partnership with Pedro Ribeiro, from the Rocim estate | Photo: Disclosure

In the world of wines, Portugal has a peculiarity: the use of the many varieties native to the country. In Cláudio Martins’ assessment, although this gives the country’s drinks a uniqueness, it can also end up confusing consumers in the international market.

“We still haven’t been able to show the great potential of Portuguese wines. Portugal is a small country and has immense diversity [de uvas], but the consumer does not understand it. It gets complicated sometimes, because the same grape can be called Tinta Roriz in Douro, but it already bears the name of aragonez in Alentejo And, if it is in Spain, this same grape is Temtranilho. We confuse the consumer, ”he says.

According to him, the good reception of the Wines from Another World project, which already has almost all the bottles sold, could be a sign of positive changes for Portuguese producers.

Of the 800 units produced, 600 were immediately put up for sale. The other 200 will be released as more planets are released into the collection.