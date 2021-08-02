After Facebook and Fox News, Joe Biden now talks about NBC, WP and NYT – 08/01/2021 – Nelson de Sá

The NBC Network, The Washington Post and The New York Times opened over the weekend reporting a study released by the U.S. government to justify the return of masks. In the declarations, respectively:

“At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive,” “Study shows three-quarters of those infected in Massachusetts have been vaccinated” and “Delta is as contagious as chickenpox and can be transmitted from people who have been vaccinated too easily than unvaccinated people, according to the CDC report, “the health agency.

The reaction of Joe Biden’s administration to three of the media closest to Democrats was not much different from that which has dominated Facebook and Fox News in recent weeks.

At the NYT, from the outset, he sent a message on social networks, in capital letters, demanding contextualization and saying that the newspaper was “in check”, in short: “YOU ARE DOING WRONG”.

As sites such as Mediaite and CNN have reported, citing government sources, the White House has asked the three to ask them to reverse “irresponsible” and “hyperbolic” coverage that would cause “people to hesitate to do so. vaccinate ”.

All three gave in, reducing importance and altering statements. But the NYT reported that, given the outbreak, it was delaying reporters returning to the newsroom, “indefinitely.”

IT’S NOT JUST AN INFECTION

The CBS network asked the director of Israel’s public health services about the decision to give the third dose of Pfizer. From her, as transcribed in Haaretz:

“Before, we thought that the vaccinated were totally protected, but now we see that the efficacy of the vaccine is around 40% … The vaccinated represent 50% of cases, on a daily basis … It is not only that we see more infection, but that they enter into severe and critical conditions ”.

SUPPLY AND DEMAND

In the Financial Times headline, “Pfizer increases vaccine prices in European Union” by more than 25%. According to AFP, via RFI, the increase coincides with plans in Germany to adopt a third dose, as Israel has done.

WHISPER

In contrast, The Times of London attacked the house, optimistic for the country: “The Delta variant has been caged. Whisper, but it might be over soon. Opening the text, “Cases fall, collective immunity is approaching.”

SENSATIONAL?

In the house of the Guardian and in the Drudge Report, “Lula 2022? Brazil ready for a sensational political comeback”. The correspondent interviews an 88-year-old activist, who calls himself “Lula of heart and soul”, and the author of a new biography, John D French, who describes him as “the Pelé of international electoral politics” .

