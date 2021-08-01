Protests against the vaccine passport gather more than 200 thousand in France – 07/31/2021 – World

More than 200,000 French people took to the streets this Saturday (31), in the biggest demonstrations to date against the vaccination certificate created by the government of President Emmanuel Macron, which authorizes the return of certain activities only for people totally immune to Covid-19.

According to Interior Ministry officials, there were 204,090 protesters across the country, including 14,250 in the capital, Paris, where ten people were arrested and three police officers were injured in clashes.

This weekend’s protests across France drew 40,000 more protesters than last weekend.

This is the third weekend in a row that France has recorded demonstrations by citizens unhappy with the vaccination pass created by the Macron government. The vaccination pass was already compulsory to access museums and cinemas, and is now compulsory in bars, restaurants and trains.

“We are creating a segregated society and I think it is incredible that this is happening in the land of human rights,” Anna, a teacher who took to the streets in Paris, told Reuters news agency. .

“So I took to the streets. I had never protested in my life. I believe our freedom is in danger.

France is one of the European countries with the largest number of people skeptical of the coronavirus vaccine. This week, the country exceeded 50% of the vaccinated population, and sees an acceleration of the contagion, with more than 24,300 cases recorded last Friday (30).