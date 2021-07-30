What do we need to do to prepare for the effects of climate change; Listen to the podcast – 07/30/2021 – Podcasts

The South, Southeast and Midwest regions of the country are already experiencing a historic cold front with temperatures close to or below zero and even snow in cities in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. At the same time, countries in the northern hemisphere are experiencing heat waves and floods that kill hundreds.

These phenomena are related: Both are consequences of climate change, which has been exacerbated by the burning of fossil fuels and other greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

Following this Friday (30), Café da Manhã speaks to the climatologist and coordinator of the National Center for Monitoring and Alerting for Natural Disasters, José Marengo, about the ongoing changes – and what needs to be done to adapt to them.

