The United States begins to withdraw Afghans working for American troops in the country

The first flight with Afghans who cooperated with American troops in the Asian country landed this Friday (30) in the United States. There are 200 people who worked as translators for the Americans and were expelled from the country because of the risk of Taliban retaliation after the withdrawal of American troops after 20 years of war. They have received a special visa and will be able to live in the United States with their families. Read more (07/30/2021 – 08:49)