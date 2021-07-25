Behind China and Russia, the USA are “disappointed” even with Biles – 07/25/2021 – Nelson de Sá

Behind China and Russia, the USA are “disappointed” even with Biles – 07/25/2021 – Nelson de Sá

Closing Sunday, with a home medal table showing, in order, China, the United States and Russia, the New York Times summed up: “The United States collects 10 medals, second behind China” ( second behind China).

Below, “Simone Biles and the US women’s gymnastics team had a disappointing start, placing second behind Russia in qualifying. And the US basketball team lost.”

The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, the other two major newspapers, had the same highlights, carrying adjectives about gymnastic performance, “jerks” and the basketball loss, “shocking.”

On Saturday, day one, Fox News and CNN had opted for headlines such as “US Team Has Worst Olympics Start in Decades” and “US Doesn’t Win Medals on Day 1 of the Games for the first time in nearly 50 years. “.

But what caught the eye was the headline on CNN’s website, when the first Olympic gold medal was released, “Gold for China… and more Covid cases- 19 ”(reproduction above), associating the Chinese success with cases of infection. games.

In China, by contrast, increasingly nationalist coverage, in vehicles with Global Times and Guancha (reproduction below), replaced Xi Jinping’s visit to Tibet with the first weekend’s heap of gold medals. end.

The first, Saturday, by the young Yang Qian, widely disseminated her image and brought, for example, greetings from the subtitle Guancha of Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan – in an effort, perhaps, to show that Beijing is capable of a certain diversity.

In Russia, similarly, the Argumenty i Fakty website grabbed the headlines for the second day medal jump and, just below, the greetings from President Vladimir Putin to sharpshooter Vitalina Batsarashkina, first gold medal. .

