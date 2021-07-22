Silane & silicone Market in Asia-Pacific will experience a dynamic growth between 2018-2025 The report also includes an analysis of the leading players operating in the global silane and silicone market. They include BASF SE, Evonik Industries, ICM Products Inc., DowDupont, etc.

Silane & Silicone Market is set to cross USD 22 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018-2025, According to the report by Allied Market Research. The report provides a detailed study of dynamic market trends, major forerunners in the market, key segments, top investment pockets, market size & estimations, and research methodology.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global silane & silicone market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to more than two-fifth of the total market share and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.5% from 2017-2025. By type, the silicones sector accounted for more than four-fifth of the total market in 2017 and came out as having the highest market share. Based on end-user, medical industry contributed to nearly one-fifth of the total market.

Factors that have driven the growth of global silane & silicone market include rise in demand for silicone across various end-user industries, growing adoption of waterborne coatings and surge in need for coupling agents in polymers. On the other hand, high prices of silicone based products have restrained the growth to some extent. However, increase in electronics & semiconductor manufacturing in Asia-Pacific has created lucrative opportunities for the segment.

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global silane & silicone market. Key segments analyzed in the research include type, process, shell material, application, end user and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each type, process, shell material, application and end user for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.

The report also includes an analysis of the leading players operating in the global silane & silicone market. They include BASF SE, Evonik Industries, ICM Products Inc., DowDupont, Wacker Chemie AG, MPM Holdings Inc., Emerald Performance Materials, Kaneka Corporation., ICM Products Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd. Their preemptive outlook towards the market has helped them maintain their top status.

