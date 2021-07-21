U.S. Protein Supplement Market Size Projected To Record $3,585.07 Million By 2028: At 7.7% CAGR

U.S. Protein Supplement Market by Type, Form, Source, Gender, Age Group, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,”

The U.S. protein supplement market size is projected to reach $3,585.07 million by 2028 from $1,922.50 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. Protein is an essential nutrient and second most abundant substance present in the body after water. Protein supplements are concentrated sources of protein obtained from animals or plants that include dairy, eggs, wheat, soybean, pea, and others. They are present in three common forms, that is, powders, bars, and ready to drink (RTD) liquids.

Protein powder is one of the most common protein supplements, available in the market as protein concentrates, protein isolates, and protein hydrolysates. The concentrates consist of 60%-80% protein and 20%–30% fat & carbs; the isolates contain 90%-95% protein; and hydrolysates boost the absorption of protein subsequently enhancing the muscle growth response to exercise. These products are consumed by individuals who strive to build muscle, increase & maintain body mass, or lose weight. Also, people take protein supplements to fulfill the necessary energy and vitamins needed through strenuous workouts as well as to compensate the nutrients & vitamins loss during reduction of food intake.

Health benefits associated with consuming protein supplements and rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions drive the U.S. protein supplement market growth. In addition, increase in number of fitness & training centers, surge in disposable income, and alarming rise in obesity rates also fuel the U.S. protein supplement market growth. However, presence of cheap replacements and false claims coupled with negative publicity are expected to hamper the growth of the U.S. protein supplement market during the forecast period. Rise in protein supplement demand from health-conscious young population of the developing nations as well as strengthening of distribution channels in untapped regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the U.S. protein supplement market industry. The online segment was the leading distribution channel in the protein supplement market analysis in 2019 with the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

This was attributed to the large number of options or alternatives present in online shopping resulting in convenience of people willing to buy protein supplement or related products. According to studies, protein supplements maintain blood pressure, improve immune system, aid in weight management, and reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases. In 2019, the whey protein segment occupied a major U.S. protein supplement market share, accounting for more than one-third revenue of the market. This U.S. protein supplement market trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well, owing to its ease in digestibility, richness in branched-chain amino acids, and other factors. The soy protein segments accounted for the second highest market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Obesity is the cause of many diseases and health hazards, owing to which more people are willing to lose weight and stay fit. Also, a large section of people are consuming protein supplements to develop muscles or gain weight. This results in expansion of the protein supplement market in all the regions.

The market is fragmented with the presence of several market participants such as Abbott Laboratories, ABH Pharma Inc., Amway Corporation, Glanbia Corp., GlazoSmithKline, GNC Holdings, Herbalife International of America Inc., Bob’s Red Mill, Nutiva Inc., and MusclePharm Corporation. The major strategies adopted by key players to expand their business include expansion in untapped regions and new product launches.

