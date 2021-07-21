Rosemary Extracts Market Emerging Growth Analysis, Future Demand and Business Opportunities 2028

Rosemary extract is a flavoring and natural food preservative obtained from the rosemary plant. Rosemary extracts have various health benefits, and thus are used in development of pharmaceutical drugs. These extracts are powerful antioxidants against chronic diseases such as Alzheimer, protect cells from carcinogens, increase potency of vitamin E, reduce hypertension and allergy symptoms, especially to dust mites, and other.

Increased adoption among various industries, such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, household, and cosmetics, and preference for natural and organic food preservatives over artificial counterparts drive the rosemary extracts market.

However, availability of artificial preservatives restrains the market growth. Continuous development and innovation to use rosemary extracts in different industrial applications provide opportunities for market growth.

The global rosemary extracts market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. By type, the market is divided into F62, D74, AR, ARD, and RES. Based on application, it is classified into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, household, cosmetics, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players analyzed in this report are Danisco (DuPont Nutrition & Health), Geneham Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd., Kemin Industries, Inc., Hainan Super Biotech Co., Ltd., Frutarom Industries Ltd., FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH, Kalsec Inc., Guangzhou Honsea Sunshine Biotech Co., Ltd, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd., and Changsha E.K. Herb Co., Ltd.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global rosemary extracts market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market is provided.

It offers a quantitative analysis to enable stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to predict the competitive outlook of the market.

