Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Demand & Future Growth Analysis by 2023

According to the recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market by Pipe, Technology, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global pipeline monitoring systems market size was valued at $4,514 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $7,371 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2314

The factors that drive the growth of the pipeline monitoring systems market are increased oil & gas leakages, government regulations concerning safety, and higher need to prevent storage tanks from natural disasters. In addition, high investments in pipeline infrastructure acts as an opportunity to the pipeline monitoring systems market growth. However, political instability is expected to impede the market growth. Innovative production for pipeline monitoring fuels the global pipeline monitoring systems market growth. Many oil & gas companies prefer ultrasonic testing technology as it detects small & large leakages, which generated highest revenue in 2016.

Non-metallic pipe is the most commonly used pipe in the pipeline monitoring systems industry as it costs lower than the metallic pipe and requires low maintenance. However, metallic pipes are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate such pipe types are stronger and more fracture resistant than non-metallic pipes. Therefore, several petroleum companies use metallic pipes for better transmission of water and sewage.

Key Players

The key pipeline monitoring systems industry players profiled in the report include Orbcomm Inc., Transcanada Company, PSI AG, Pure Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Perma Pipe Inc., Siemens AG, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., BAE Systems, Inc., and Pentair PLC.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2314

Key Segments

By Pipe

Metallic Pipe

Non-metallic Pipe

By Technology

Ultrasonic Testing

Smart Ball

Magnetic Flux Leakage Technology

PIGs

Others

By End-User

Petroleum

Water & Wastewater

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2314

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.