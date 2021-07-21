Party Supplies Market are also anticipated to record steady sales growth

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Party Supplies Market by Product Type, Application, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,”

The global party supplies market size was valued at $12.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $20.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Party supplies are materials that are required for a party or event. They include various decorative materials such as balloon, games, pinatas, tableware, banners, and others. The party supplies market is experiencing an exponential growth due to emerging fashion and trends. There has been a lot of innovation and utilization of party supplies as accessories, wherein the items are designed according to the occasion. The leading brands produce supplies for occasions such as birthday, graduation, anniversary, Christmas, Halloween, and others. In addition, expansion of distribution channels, such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialized store, and others, has made these party supplies become easily available to customers, thereby contributing to the party supplies market growth.