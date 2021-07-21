LAMEA Travel Retail Market by Product and Retail Hub- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028
Travel retail refers to selling goods that are free of the local or national taxes and excise duties to international travelers. The only criterion of the sale is to take the goods out of the country. Travel retail shops are located at various places, such as airports, border shops, onboard cruise, bus terminals, and railway stations, to provide goods and other shopping facilities to travelers at minimum rates.
The LAMEA travel retail market is driven by increase in medium income population and change in the lifestyle of consumers. However, lack of awareness among the people related to travel retail system restrains the market growth. In addition, the unorganized local market sector, and high risk of scams hamper the market growth. Conversely, increase in popularity of international tourism and rise in middle class population are expected to boost the market growth in the near future.
Download Report Sample Pdf: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2900
The LAMEA travel retail market is segmented based on product, retail hub, and geography. Based on product, it is bifurcated into confectionery {baker’s confections and sugar confections}, fine foods {packaged food, bakery, meat & sea food, beverages, and others}. Based on retail hub, it is categorized into airports, ferries & cruises, airlines, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players profiled in the report include DFS Group, Dufry, LS Travel Retail, Lotte Duty Free, Autogrill Travel Retail & Duty Free, Gebr Heinemann, The Naunace Group, The Shilla Duty Free, Dubai Duty Free, and Ever Rich Group.
Key Benefits
- The report includes an extensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the LAMEA travel retail market.
- The factors affecting the market growth and projections from 2014 to 2022 are included in the report.
- The report provides quantitative & qualitative trends to assist stakeholders understand the situations prevailing in the market.
- An in-depth analysis of key segments demonstrates the product type and retail hubs across various regions.
- Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.
Get detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Request for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2900
LAMEA Travel Retail Market Key Segments:
By Product
- Confectioners
- Baker’s Confections
- Sugar Confections
- Fine Foods
- Packaged Food
- Bakery
- Meat & Sea Food
- Beverages
- Others
Retail Hub
- Airports
- Ferries & Cruises
- Airlines
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Australia
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Market Players in the Value Chain
- DFS Group
- Dufry
- LS Travel Retail
- Lotte Duty Free
- Autogrill Travel Retail & Duty Free
- Gebr Heinemann
- The Naunace Group
- The Shilla Duty Free
- Dubai Duty Free
- Ever Rich Group
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2900
ABOUT US:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defence and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
CONTACT US:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research