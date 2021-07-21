LAMEA Travel Retail Market by Product and Retail Hub- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Travel retail refers to selling goods that are free of the local or national taxes and excise duties to international travelers. The only criterion of the sale is to take the goods out of the country. Travel retail shops are located at various places, such as airports, border shops, onboard cruise, bus terminals, and railway stations, to provide goods and other shopping facilities to travelers at minimum rates.

The LAMEA travel retail market is driven by increase in medium income population and change in the lifestyle of consumers. However, lack of awareness among the people related to travel retail system restrains the market growth. In addition, the unorganized local market sector, and high risk of scams hamper the market growth. Conversely, increase in popularity of international tourism and rise in middle class population are expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

The LAMEA travel retail market is segmented based on product, retail hub, and geography. Based on product, it is bifurcated into confectionery {baker’s confections and sugar confections}, fine foods {packaged food, bakery, meat & sea food, beverages, and others}. Based on retail hub, it is categorized into airports, ferries & cruises, airlines, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include DFS Group, Dufry, LS Travel Retail, Lotte Duty Free, Autogrill Travel Retail & Duty Free, Gebr Heinemann, The Naunace Group, The Shilla Duty Free, Dubai Duty Free, and Ever Rich Group.

Key Benefits

The report includes an extensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the LAMEA travel retail market.

The factors affecting the market growth and projections from 2014 to 2022 are included in the report.

The report provides quantitative & qualitative trends to assist stakeholders understand the situations prevailing in the market.

An in-depth analysis of key segments demonstrates the product type and retail hubs across various regions.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

LAMEA Travel Retail Market Key Segments:

By Product

Confectioners Baker’s Confections Sugar Confections

Fine Foods Packaged Food Bakery Meat & Sea Food Beverages Others



Retail Hub

Airports

Ferries & Cruises

Airlines

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Australia India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Market Players in the Value Chain

DFS Group

Dufry

LS Travel Retail

Lotte Duty Free

Autogrill Travel Retail & Duty Free

Gebr Heinemann

The Naunace Group

The Shilla Duty Free

Dubai Duty Free

Ever Rich Group

