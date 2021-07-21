Infant Sling Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Infant sling is a baby care product, designed to hold and carry the baby on one’s chest or back. Infant slings are made from soft fabric that holds the baby. This product is designed for durability, safety, and comfort level of infants. Infant Slings are also known as Baby-Wearing. They provide mobility and convenience especially when pushing a stroller is not a choice.

Also, it enables the care giver to carry the baby around by maintaining a physical touch with the baby, which is important to maintain the cognitive development of the baby. Moreover, there is an increase in the demand for this product as parents are concerned about safety, reliability, and comfort when it comes to baby care products. Infant slings come in a variety of lengths and are made from different fabrics such as cotton, linen, knit jersey, gauze, wool, and others.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Product Outlook, Age, Price, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Babybjörn, Egrobaby, Infantino, Babymoon BV, Sunggy Baby, Blue Box, Combi Corp., Boba, Beco Baby, Baby Tula, Mobi, and Tomi Co.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

COVID-19 will significantly affect the infant slings market.

The impact on the sales of infant sling products can already be seen in the market globally.

The production sites are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which directly signifies that the manufacturing has been stopped.

The retail stores are also closed due to the lockdown, which is highly impacting the sales figure of the industry.

Moreover, staying at home means no traveling and recreational activities, which further means no demand for infant slings.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Major factors that drive the growth of the global infant sling market are the growing need for mobility among parents, innovation in its design & functionality, and user-friendly experience. Also, infant slings are now being preferred instead of prams and strollers, because these maintain a physical and psychological connection between parents and the baby. With this, there is a surge in the awareness of child health and safety in the market. It can be noticed that as the number of working women has increased, the demand for infant slings have also increased.

The biggest threat posed by infant slings is that if the baby’s mouth or nose is pressed against the sling fabric, the baby might not be able to breathe, and it can cause suffocation. Also, the use of baby carriers that do not suit the baby’s weight can cause fatal accidents. This stops the parents from purchasing infant slings.

Infant slings face challenges such as lack of proper distribution network, minimal income in underdeveloped regions, and lack of awareness in developing countries, limited life cycle, and cost. All this can restrain the growth of this market. The penetration of e-commerce and the internet creates an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Trends in global infant sling market are as follows:

Increasing Demand for Eco-friendly Infant Slings:

Parents have become cautious when it comes to using baby products. Infant slings use various chemicals while being manufactured, which can be toxic for a baby’s health. This concern has led to the development of eco-friendly infant slings. Eco-friendly infant slings adhere to the safety standards, and also caters the demands of environmentally conscious customers. Ergobaby, for instance, has introduced eco-friendly infant slings made from organic cotton. The rise in demand for eco-friendly baby slings is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Advancement and Innovation in Infant Slings:

Better innovation in design and technology in comparison to the competitors has not only increased customer demand but also led to shifts in customer preference.

Babymoon Carriers have come up with the first smart infant sling. Babymoon’s Smart Infant Sling uses e-textile sensors to collect data about the infant’s vitals and sends it to the parent’s smartphone.

Ergobaby Carrier Inc. has also come up with a new product that enables one to carry a baby in three different positions. It includes adjustable straps and enables hand-free walking. This product is named as Adapt 3 Position Baby Carrier.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Horizontal Type

Front Facing Type

Face to Face Type

Back Type

Others Product Outlook Pouch

Ring Sling

Wrap

Meh Dei

Backpack

Buckle Age 0-6 Months

6-12 Months

12-24 Months Price Regular

Premium Distribution Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Online

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global infant sling industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global infant sling market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global infant sling market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global infant sling market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Infant Sling Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the infant sling market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

