Home Automation Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis | by Type, Technology & Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Home Automation Market by Application, Technology, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global home automation market was valued at $39,607 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $81,645 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.2 % from 2017 to 2023. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the home automation market, followed by Europe and Asia-pacific.

Increase in awareness for efficient energy usage, rise in electricity prices, and technological advancements are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, rise in safety & security concerns has fueled the adoption of home automation systems, thus boosting the market growth. However, lack of awareness about home automation products and high initial investments in home automation are expected to hamper the market growth. Increase in adoption of automated services is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global home automation market.

In 2016, the safety & and security segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the overall home automation industry, as these systems allow users to monitor their homes from remote locations. Moreover, the entertainment segment in the home automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the major share of the global home automation market in 2016, growing with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of tech savvy consumers and improved lifestyle of populace. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate due to rise in energy prices and growth in awareness towards smart home appliances.

Key Players

Crestron Electronics, Inc. AMX LLC. (Harman), Control4 Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc. Johnson Controls, Inc., Siemens AG, Zigbee alliance, Vantage Controls (Legrand), Savant Systems LLC., and ABB.

Key Market Segments

By Application

Lighting

Safety & Security

HVAC

Entertainment

Others

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By Type

Luxury

Do it Yourself (DIY)

Managed

Mainstream

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

