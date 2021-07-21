Hemp-Infused Oral Care Market Insight, Forecast, Outlook & Analysis by Allied Market Research

Cannabis can cure various diseases due to its numerous medicinal properties. One of its ingredients Cannabidiol (CBD) specially derived from either Hemp or Marijuana Plant, has many health benefits. Such as anti-inflammatory properties, pain relief, reduction of anxiety & depression, treatment of cancer symptoms, boost its adoption in the market.

CBD products made from, hemp or marijuana contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a psychoactive substance. Hemp-derived CBD products have gained higher traction as compared to Marijuana-derived CBD products, because THC concentration in former is 0.3% only, while in the latter it is 15%–40%. The less concentration of THC in hemp-derived products is the main reason for its legalization in many countries.

Although CBD hemp has a very wide application, the scientific researchers in this market are involved in understanding and expanding its scope.

Hemp-infused oral care products are now entering into the market for humans and pets, serving as a viable option for tooth and gum issues. It is considered to have strong anti-bacterial compounds and is an excellent regulator immune response. It can also treat various gum infections by providing pain relief due to the presence of anti-inflammatory properties. Other oral diseases such as tooth abscess, gingivitis, and both canker & cold sores are also treatable by hemp-infused oral products.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Type, Product, Application, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Hempco, Ecofibre, Hemp Inc., GenCanna, HempFlax BV, HempLife Today, Pharmahemp, NuLeaf Naturals, Aurora Cannabis, Medical Marijuana, Folium Biosciences, Freedom Leaf, Inc., and Cannoid

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The cannabis industry is facing a totally unique set of challenges.

Like other sectors, the cannabis market is expected to lose revenue.

Prices for cannabinoid products have significantly fallen.

The supply chain has been disrupted, due to restricted transport and store closure.

Trails have been launched in various countries to find out if CBD’s properties can be an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The growth of the hemp-infused oral care market is led by the growing awareness among people regarding their oral hygiene and increase incidences of dental caries. While the rise in awareness can be attributed to various awareness initiatives taken by various organizations and key players.

The infusion of hemp in oral care products has further pushed the growth to the next level. Hemp-infused oral care market is driven by the legalization of CBD in various regions, a rise in oral hygiene awareness, and an increase in the R&D for cannabinoid.

However, the stringent government policies regarding the production of industrial hemp and the adverse effects that are associated with cannabis may slow the growth of the market. Also, the high cost associated with hemp-infused oral care products and the availability of substitutes in the market can hamper its growth.

Although after the legalization of hemp-infused oral care products its applications are also seeing rapid growth. In addition, the penetration of hemp-infused oral products on e-commerce platforms can propel the growth of the target market. Furthermore, aggressive marketing strategies and high investment in R&D can further proliferate the growth of hemp-infused oral care products.

The global hemp-infused oral care market trends are as follow:

Largest Market for Hemp-infused Oral Care Market:

America witnesses the largest share for this market owing to legalization of industrial Hemp in many countries of North America, and the rise in awareness of its oral benefits. Also, the strong presence of companies working in this sector benefits the market demand for hemp-infused oral care products in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market. New hemp manufacturing plants are being set up in China, and also it is the largest exporter of hemp-related products worldwide.

Colgate Acquires Natural Oral care Brand Hello:

Hello Products is one of the fastest-growing natural oral care brand, located in the U.S. Its product line includes hemp-infused oral care products. Personal care giant Colgate Palmolive plans to acquire Hello Products to expand its oral care offerings. By this move, Colgate will be able to enter the CBD and natural wellness market. Giving a signal that major oral companies see great potential in natural wellness and CBD trends. Adding this new line to its portfolio will help Colgate tap into younger markets and find new types of customers.

Key Benefits of the Report: This study presents the analytical depiction of the global hemp-infused oral care industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global hemp-infused oral care market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global hemp-infused oral care market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global hemp-infused oral care market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Hemp-Infused Oral Care Market Research Report: What are the leading market players active in the hemp-infused oral care market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

