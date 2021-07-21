Global Mutual Fund Assets Market to Garner $101.21 Trillion by 2027: Allied Market Research

The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America would hold the largest share throughout the forecast period.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mutual fund assets market is projected to hit $101.21 trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the market characteristics, market potential, competitive landscape, and growth by segmentation.

Pramod Borasi, a Research Analyst, BFSI at Allied Market Research, stated, “Rise in investment toward mutual fund and increased awareness regarding benefits of invents in small & large fund drive the growth of the global mutual fund assets market. However, volatility in the capital market environment and high expense ratio & sales charges hinder the market growth. On the contrary, untapped opportunities in the developing economies for mutual fund providers to expand & develop their portfolio with better return on investment would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.”

Covid-19 pandemic impact on the market:

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in uncertainty in the stock market and profitability and investors’ ability to repay funds.

Moreover, the economic slowdown across the globe severely affected the market.

The global mutual fund assets market is analyzed across several regions such as Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America would hold the largest share throughout the forecast period.

The report segments the global mutual fund assets market based on fund type, distribution channel, and investor type.

Based on fund type, the hybrid & other funds segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. However, the equity funds segment is expected to contribute the largest share from 2020 to 2027.

On the basis of distribution channel, the direct sellers segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. However, the financial advisors/brokers segment would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue generation throughout the forecast period.

The global mutual fund assets market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Citigroup Inc., Capital Group, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, PIMCO, BlackRock, Inc., BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, State Street Corporation, The Vanguard Group, Inc., and Morgan Stanley.

