Global Hairbrush Market by Type, by Application and by Users- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Hairbrush is used for grooming hair. Regular use of hairbrush is beneficial as it increases the blood flow to the scalp and the increased circulation helps in transportation of oxygen and nutrients to the root, stem, and bulb of hair. Hair brush are available as electronic as well as manual hair-grooming devices. Apart from being used for brushing/combing of hair, these are also being increasingly used for hair styling including straightening and curling.

Increase in awareness towards grooming fuels the growth of the global hairbrush market. Increase in the number of hairdressing salons and rise in per capita income also increases the demand for various grooming and hairdressing products. However, rise in awareness regarding harmful effects of using electronic hairbrushes, and lack of product innovation hinders the market growth. Introduction of advanced integrated brushes is anticipated to make way for growth opportunities.

This report segments the hairbrush market by type, application, region, users, and mode of sale. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into round brush, vent brush, cushion brush, paddle brush, detangling brush, and boar bristle brush. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into personal and professional. On the basis of user, it is classified into adults (men and women), children, and animals. On the basis of mode of sales, the market is divided into online and offline sales. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players of the market include Goody Products Inc, Braun GmbH, Conair Group Ltd., Revlon, Inc., LOral Group, The Burmax Company, Crave Naturals, Spornette International, Trevor Sorbie, and Procter & Gamble.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hairbrush market.

The report outlines current and future trends to assess market attractiveness.

Porters Five Forces model illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2017-2023 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Hairbrush Market Key Segmentation:

By Type

Round Brush

Vent Brush

Cushion Brush

Paddle Brush

Detangling Brush

Boar bristle Brush

By Application

Personal

Professional

By Users

Adults (Men and Women)

Children

Animals

By Mode of sale

Retail

Online

By Geography

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

LAMEA

Key Players

Goody Products Inc.

Braun GmbH

Conair Group Ltd.

Revlon, Inc.

Loreal Group

The Burmax Company

Crave Naturals

Spornette International

Trevor Sorbie

Procter & Gamble

