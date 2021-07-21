Flavored Salt Market Global Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand and Analysis by 2026

Flavored salt is combined with different spices, herbs, and ingredients such as bacon, celery, beer to enhance the flavor, color, appearance & texture of different food & beverages. Flavored salt can also be used as a substitute of regular salt to season meat, pasta, fish, and grilled vegetables, thus adding a different flavor to the regular food. They are also used in sauces, salads, savory food, baked goods, packaged food, cuisines, marinades, and side dishes providing different flavors and improving the texture. The flavored salt has higher mineral content than normal salt owing to addition of herbs and spices.

The benefits of flavored salts over normal salt has driven the growth of the flavored salt market. Moreover, flavored salts are easily available in markets which has also driven the growth of the flavored salt market. However, high production cost of flavored salt is expected to restrain the growth of the market in the future. Nevertheless, rise in health issues among consumers has resulted in the inclination of consumers toward organic food and ingredients is projected to boost the demand for the flavored salts, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the growth of the flavored salt market in the upcoming years.

The global flavored salt market is segmented based on the flavor, end user, distribution channel, and region. By flavor, it is divided into onion salt, lemon salt, ginger salt, chili lime sea salt, and others. By end user, the market is classified into households, food & beverages industry, and food service industry. By distribution channel, it is bifurcated into direct/B2B and indirect /B2C channel. The indirect/B2C channel is further segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, specialty stores, e-commerce and others .By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the prominent key players include McCormick & Company, Inc., Hoosier Hill Farm, SAN FRANCISCO SALT COMPANY, Himalayan chef, TWANG PARTNERS LTD., L & L Specialty Foods, LLC., B&G Foods, Inc., A. Vogel, Olde Thompson Inc. and El Nasr Salines Co., and SaltWorks Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global flavored salt market from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as the global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

