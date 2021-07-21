Fertility Services Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview and Forecast 2028

UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND

Fertility services involve different procedures utilized to treat genetic and fertility issues and assist with conception. These services include different assisted reproductive technology (ART) methods, helping couples or single parents around the world. Surge in prevalence of delayed pregnancies and growth in infertility rates drive the growth of the fertility services industry.

The global fertility services market size generated $20,388.61 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $25,709.64 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4557

The fertility services market is negatively impacted by the pandemic. In addition, most fertility clinics across the globe have stopped undertaking new cases of infertility treatment for the next few months, till the condition seems to be under control. For instance, on March 17, 2020, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) issued certain recommendations that included not initiating new cycles of assisted ovulation, intrauterine inseminations (IUIs), in vitro fertilization (IVF), or “non-urgent” egg freezing. Some women have postponed their fertility consultations, whereas others have delayed their dates of embryo transfer until the pandemic situation ends and life comes back to normal.

In addition, availability of latest medical technologies in IVF devices throughout the world, is expected to fuel the fertility services market growth. Fertility services comprising the usage of novel technologies are associated with higher success rates, for instance, the use of incubators, imaging systems, and software to check the growth development of embryos. Embryoscope (Create Health) is one such product wherein the embryos can be monitored without the need of retrieving them out of the incubators, thus helping in selecting the healthy embryos.

The fertility services market is driven by increase in infertility rates, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in ART success rate, and growth in disposable income. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of infertility due to increase in risk factors, such as obesity, stress, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), sexually transmitted infections, endometrial tuberculosis, and other medical conditions, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

By procedure, the IVF with ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection) segment accounted for more than half of the revenue market share in 2019. This segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate, owing to some key factors such as higher success rates associated with ICSI-IVF in case of poor sperm morphology, poor sperm motility, low sperm count, and others.

By service, the fresh non-donor segment accounted for major share of the market in 2019. This segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate, owing to rapid increase in infertility rate, technological advancements, and change in lifestyle.

By end user, the fertility clinics segment held a substantial revenue fertility services market share in 2019. This segment is expected to exhibit a considerable growth rate, owing to delayed pregnancy trends in women, advantages of fresh embryo transfer over the frozen embryo technique, increase in rate of infertility, and higher success rate of this technique.

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to surge in adoption of fertility procedures, development in the healthcare infrastructure, and rise in fertility tourism.

The Major Key Players Are:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Care Fertility Group

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Genea Limited

The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp

Medicover Group

Monash IVF Group

OvaScience Inc.

Progyny Inc.

Xytex Cryo International.

Inquire before buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4557

Key Findings Of The Study

By procedure type, the IVF with ICSI segment held substantial revenue fertility services market share in 2019

By service, the egg and embryo banking segment is expected to exhibit the fastest market growth from 2020 to 2027

By end user, the fertility clinics segment spearheaded the fertility services market in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience fertility services market growth at the highest rate during the forecast period.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com