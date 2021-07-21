According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, ” Diuretic Drugs Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027″. The global market size of Diuretic Drugs is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

Click Here To Access Sample Report https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8472

Some of the key players operating in the market are Merck & Co., Meda Manufacturing GmbH, Sanofi-aventis U.S. LLC, Centaur Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd, Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC, Pfizer Inc., Glaxosmithkline, Roche, Paddock Laboratories LLC., and Perrigo Pharmaceuticals Company.

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to novel coronavirus

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Due to diversion of medical field towards treating COVID-19, the funding to R&D activities related to digital genome has been reduced and this segment have to face negligence subsequently causing negative impact on resulting into patient digital genome market

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Increasing prevalence of hypertension is the key factor driving the market growth of diuretic drugs therapy as diuretics are commonly used in the treatment of hypertension. The global burden of high blood pressure is resulting into a patient pool, growing rapidly, thereby fostering the market of diuretic drugs therapy market. . About 16% of deaths caused in 2012 were due to hypertension. The increasing geriatric population and growth in kidney disorders are other major prominent drivers of diuretic drugs market. Another promising factor, to ensure optimum development of this market is in rising number of population suffering from cardiovascular diseases, which is also a major cause of death across the globe. As per the World Health Organization, number of deaths caused by these lifestyle-related diseases is expected to surpass 23 million by 2030.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8472

Key benefits of the report: