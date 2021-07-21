Canned Mushrooms Market is Booming Across the Globe by Share, Size, Growth, Segments and Forecast to 2025

Mushroom, also known as toadstool, is a fleshy, spore-bearing fruiting body of a fungus. It is rich in nutrients, low in calories, high in proteins, and serves as a healthy alternative for weight-conscious individuals and anemic patients. Several types of canned mushrooms are available in the market for consumption, namely, white button mushroom, Crimini mushroom, Portobello mushroom, oyster mushroom, chanterelle mushroom, and others. The popularity of canned mushrooms has increased due to its factors such as their convenience of use, require lesser preparation time, and prevent food spoilage due to tamper-proof containers, thus extending the shelf life of food.

Increase in working population and busy lifestyle of consumers propel the demand for canned food. This is attributed to the fact that canning helps to prevent food spoilage and maintains the quality and nutrition of food products, thereby expanding their shelf life. In addition, rise in need for convenience food possessing high nutritional value, especially in the urban regions, drive the demand for canned mushrooms. Furthermore, rise in health consciousness due to surge in prevalence of diseases, such as obesity, has shifted the preference of consumers toward canned mushrooms. Although these mushrooms are low in fat content, they increase satiety and reduce appetite, which further boosts their demand among consumers. However, the use of synthetic materials in food cans such as bisphenol A and use of preservatives to keep the food fresh have been linked to many health problems. This is anticipated to hamper the growth of the canned mushroom market. On the contrary, increased focus on product development and packaging through product and packaging innovation is viewed as an opportunity to expand the market base.

The canned mushroom market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region. Depending on type, the market is classified into canned white button mushroom, canned Crimini mushroom, canned Portobello mushroom, canned oyster mushroom, canned chanterelle mushroom, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into online retail, supermarket/hypermarket, departmental store, convenience store, and others. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players in the market include B&G FOODS NORTH AMERICA, INC., Giorgio Fresh Co., The Mushroom Company, Monterey Mushrooms, Muniraj Mushroom Farm, Dhruv Agro, American Garden, Prochamp, Libby’s Brand Holding, and Amish Country Store.

