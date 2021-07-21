Amusement Parks Market Growth Analysis, Top Companies, Trends By Types And Opportunities, Forecast To 2020-2027
Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Amusement Parks Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
Amusement parks are known to offer unique experiences to its customers. The one’s who seek for excitement and adrenaline rush in life often visit different amusement parks. Further, these are also known to make use of different themes, which attract the customer’s attention. This factor majorly boosts the growth of the amusement parks market. Also, rise in standard of living and the tendency of the people to spend on experiences further foster the market growth. In addition, increase in international tourism is another factor that makes way for lucrative growth opportunity for the market.
Exciting rides, museums, fun-based activities, accommodation facilities, along with innovative architecture, and merchandise attract people toward amusement parks. This increases the number of visitors to the amusement parks, which in turn boosts the market growth.
Some of the key sources of revenue for amusement parks are sale of merchandise and food & beverage products through outlets and food zone located inside the park. In addition, increase in urban based population, international tourism, and rise in of middle-class population’s disposable income contributes to the increase of the market share.
Regions covered – North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of LAMEA)
Competitive analysis – Universal Parks and Resorts, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Merlin Entertainments, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Oriental Land Company Ltd., Shanghai Shendi Group, Freizeit- und Familienpark Mack KG, Euro Disney S.C.A., Efteling Nature Park Foundation and Ramoji Group
The global amusement parks market trends are as follows
• Rise in Popularity of IoT-enabled Theme Parks
• Special Entertainment Services in Amusement Parks
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
- Lockdown and social distancing observed worldwide is the major factor that restricts the growth of the entertainment and fun based industries.
- Considering the COVID-19 situation, the tourism related activities are also put to hold, which is projected to limit the growth of the amusement parks market.
- Despite the market being affected by the current situation, it is expected to experience slow growth, once lockdown is lifted, as people are expected to step out and enjoy. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.
Key Segments Covered:
Type
- Theme Parks
- Water Parks
- Amusement Parks
- Others
Revenue Source
- Tickets
- Food & Beverages
- Merchandise
- Hotels & Resorts
- Others
Rides
- Mechanical Rides
- Water Rides
- Others
