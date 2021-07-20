The FT wonders what Lula wants to do, if he is elected – 20/07/2021 – Nelson de Sá

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminJuly 20, 2021
6

On the Financial Times homepage, “Lula keeps a mystery on politics on the way back to Brazil”. With a photo of the former president in a “playful speech to the steelworkers union” in March, he says polls “suggest he will easily beat Jair Bolsonaro”.

It focuses on two points, whether it intends to intervene more in the economy than in previous mandates, and whether it “would seek revenge”.

Listening to Celso Amorim, Aloizio Mercadante and others, he published that for former ministers a third term would be “characterized by pragmatic negotiations, progressive values ​​and the protection of democracy”.

Speaking of revenge, he hears Hussein Kalout, former secretary of strategic affairs to Michel Temer, who does not see Lula “circulating, because it does not correspond to his personality and it does not correspond to his policy”.

In the FT report, “the relative silence of Lula [sobre programa de governo] this had the effect of maintaining the focus on the mismanagement of the pandemic and on Bolsonaro’s undemocratic rhetoric. “

The former president’s social media protests have been followed abroad by the Wall Street Journal, including Opinion, La Nación and other Latin Americans.

CIRO BLAME LULA PER BOLSONARO

Calling Bolsonaro a “human outgrowth” and warning of a “premature death of Brazilian democracy”, former minister Ciro Gomes again criticized Lula, in a report by the London Guardian.

He said that “Lula lied to the people saying he was a candidate”, he said, “a fraud that would end up electing Bolsonaro”. Asked if he “flew to Paris” in the second round, he said he had “the personal and political right not to campaign for a group that I consider to be the cause of the Bolsonaro tragedy”.

LINK PRESENT: Did you like this column? The subscriber can release five free hits from any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.

Photo of ksuadmin ksuadminJuly 20, 2021
6
Photo of ksuadmin

ksuadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Bezos thanks Amazon employees and customers for their huge fortune and provokes criticism – 07/20/2021 – science

Bezos thanks Amazon employees and customers for their huge fortune and provokes criticism – 07/20/2021 – science

July 20, 2021
Photo of China faces horror scenes with flooding in Zhengzhou – 07/20/2021 – Nelson de Sá

China faces horror scenes with flooding in Zhengzhou – 07/20/2021 – Nelson de Sá

July 20, 2021
Photo of Amid mistrust, Haiti’s new prime minister takes office – 20/07/2021 – world

Amid mistrust, Haiti’s new prime minister takes office – 20/07/2021 – world

July 20, 2021
Photo of United States assesses reinforcement of Embassy in Cuba and increase in remittances to island – 20/07/2021 – world

United States assesses reinforcement of Embassy in Cuba and increase in remittances to island – 20/07/2021 – world

July 20, 2021
Back to top button