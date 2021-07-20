Textile Printing Machines Market Worth $13,988 Million by 2025 | by Type, Application

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Textile Printing Machines Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,” the textile printing machines market size was valued at $9.201 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $13,988 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2025. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global textile printing machines market, followed by Europe and North America.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4069

Textile printing machines are used to print various decorative designs, styles, and patterns using inks onto fabrics. Increase in usage of digital textile printing, rise in demand for technical textile, development in fashion trends and increased spending on fashion apparels and others products are expected to drive the global textile printing machine market. However, harmful environmental impact of textile printing and high cost of production are expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, various technological advancements in the hybrid and digital textile printing machines are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the textile printing machines market.

The rotary screen-printing machines segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2017, and is expected to generate maximum revenue during the forecast period in the overall textile printing machines industry, as they provide higher productivity and superior production speed. Moreover, these machines are lightweight in nature, leading to their high preference over other textile printing machines. Floral prints, funky slogans, memes, tribal, and other prints on garments, such as T-shirts, shirts, denims, and jackets are gaining increased popularity, which boosts the growth of the market.

Key Players

Agfa-Gevaert N.V, APSOM Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Durst Group, Electronics for Imaging Inc. (EFI), J. Zimmer Maschinenbau GmbH, Konica Minolta, Inc. (Konica), Kornit Digital Ltd., MHM Siebdruckmaschinen GmbH, Ricoh Company, Ltd., ROQ International, Sawgrass Technologies Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson), SPGPrints B. V., and the M&R Companies.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4069

Key Market Segments

By Type

Rotary Screen Printing

Automatic Flat Screen Printing

Handscreen Printing

Dye Sublimation Transfer Printing

Digital Textile Printing

Hybrid Printing Machines

Others

By Application

Clothing/Garments

Household

Display & Others

Technical Textiles

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4069

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.